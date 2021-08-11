Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S&P 500, Dow industrials mark records but Nasdaq lags behind

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdG8O_0bOpG7Vr00

Banks and industrial companies helped lift stocks on Wall Street mostly higher Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average past the record highs they set a day earlier.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after another wobbly day of trading. Nearly three-fourths of the companies in the benchmark index notched gains, including energy stocks, which rose along with the price of crude oil. Health care was the only sector to fall.

After a stumbling start to the week, stocks have been moving higher on the back of strong earnings and better-than-expected economic data.

Traders got a dose of decent economic news Wednesday when the Labor Department said that consumer prices rose 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. Year over year, consumer prices have increased a substantial 5.4%.

Investors' relief that the June data didn’t show a bigger increase in inflation may have kept stock prices moving higher, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

“Our estimate was that June was going to be the peak month in inflation, and it appears that it was,” Stovall said.

The S&P 500 index rose 10.95 points to 4,447.70. The Dow gained 220.30 points, or 0.6%, to 35,484.97. Both indexes also set all-time highs on Friday and Tuesday.

Weakness in some technology stocks helped pull the Nasdaq composite slightly lower. It fell 22.95 points, or 0.2%, to 14,765.14.

Smaller company stocks rose. The Russell 2000 index picked up 10.98 points, or 0.5%, to 2,250.34.

Bond yields mostly edged lower. After reaching 1.36% in the early going, the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.33% from 1.34% late Tuesday.

Investors’ concerns about inflation and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s future plans to ease up on its support for low interest rates have been hanging over the market.

While the headline figures may seem bad, most of the rise in consumer prices has been tied to very specific goods that are not expected to impact the long-term health of the economy, like used cars, building materials and hotel rooms. These items came into short supply during the pandemic, and the increased economic activity has made prices for those items rise faster than usual.

The Federal Reserve has repeatedly said it believes any increase in inflation would be temporary and largely a result of the supply disruptions that happened because of the pandemic. Investors will get another inflation snapshot Thursday, when the Labor Department issues its July wholesale price data.

Banks made some of the strongest gains Wednesday after bond yields initially edged higher, which benefits lenders because it allows them to charge higher interest on loans. Bank of America rose 1.3%.

Industrial stocks also helped lift the market. United Rentals climbed 5% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500.

Traders had a mix of earnings and corporate news to review. Coinbase, a platform where traders can buy and sell digital currencies like Bitcoin, rose 3.2% after reporting strong growth in the last quarter.

Weight-loss program operator WW International plunged 24.6% after reporting disappointing second-quarter financial results, while hamburger chain Wendy's rose 3.7% after raising its profit forecast for the year and increasing its dividend.

Meanwhile, the New York Stock Exchange will begin requiring on Sept. 13 that anyone entering its trading floor show proof that they've been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an email obtained by the Associated Press.

Persons granted an exception to the rule because they can't get vaccinated due to qualifying medical or religious reasons will be required to show they tested negative for the virus three times a week. The policy change, which applies to anyone with access to the NYSE or American Options Trading Floors, comes as alarm grows over the rapidly spreading delta variant.

___

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report from Washington.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
37K+
Followers
64K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Industrials#Technology Stocks#Nasdaq Composite#The Labor Department#Cfra#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Bank Of America#United Rentals#Ww International#Wendy#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
WSB Radio

European stock markets slip, Asian markets advance

BEIJING — (AP) — European stock markets opened lower Wednesday while Asia advanced as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Wall Street futures also declined a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index eased off a record high following weaker-than-expected U.S....
StocksFXStreet.com

Wall Street Close: Dow, S&P 500 snap five-day uptrend, Nasdaq drops too

US equity benchmarks bear the burden of risk aversion. US Retail Sales, downbeat earnings and virus woes offer a triple whammy of bears. DXC Technologies, Tencent Music Entertainment slumped 12%, Moderna bucks the bearish impulse. Fed policymakers’ mixed signal highlights FOMC Minutes for fresh direction. US equity market finally had...
Stocksinvesting.com

E-Mini S&P 500, NASDAQ, E-Mini Dow Jones Forecast

E-mini S&P September longs at second support at 4430/20 offered a 20 point profit this morning. NASDAQ September longs at strong support at 14970/930 worked perfectly again yesterday initially targeting 15055/075. E-mini Dow Jones September longs at strong support at 35090/35050 worked perfectly—we bottomed exactly here and shot higher to...
Dow, ILNBC Chicago

Dow, S&P 500 Are Flat Ahead of Fed Minutes

U.S. stock indexes were flat Wednesday as investors awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes for insights into when the central bank may start removing stimulus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed roughly 30 points, after it snapped a 5-day winning streak on Tuesday. The S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
Times Leader

Stocks edge lower as investors wait to hear from the Fed

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 had its biggest drop in four weeks and broke a five-day winning streak. Investors are waiting to hear from the Federal Reserve, which will release the minutes from...
StocksZacks.com

Ride the Astounding S&P 500 Index Rally With These ETFs

The broad market index S&P 500 has been impressing investors with a stupendous rally since it hit a pandemic-low in March 2020. The index has gained about 100.2% after it touched an all-time high of 4,479.71 on Aug 16 from a low of 2,237.40, as recorded on Mar 23, 2020.
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Ho hum, new closing record highs for Dow and S&P 500

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday as inflation gained steam, the Delta variant continued its rapid spread, and disappointing economic data out of China weighed. Despite this, both the Dow Jones industrials and the Standard and Poor's 500 closed at new record highs. "These are...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks sink with Walmart, Home Depot earnings in focus

U.S. stock indexes were lower Tuesday morning as investors digested earnings from big retailers and awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 299 points, or 0.84%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.65% and 0.82%, respectively. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 on Monday closed at record highs for a fifth straight session.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500, Dow hit record highs as defensive shares shine

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow industrials hit record highs on Monday as investors moved into defensive sectors and stocks recovered from losses earlier in the session, shaking off glum economic data out of China. Economically sensitive groups such as energy, materials and financials were...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 195 Points Lower; Home Depot Disappoints

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Tuesday, retreating from record levels ahead of the release of key retail sales data and quarterly earrings from Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD ). At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 195 points,...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Tech stocks, Home Depot pull S&P 500, Dow from record highs

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Aug 17): Wall Street's main indexes slid on Tuesday, weighed down by a decline in mega-cap technology-related stocks and a weak earnings report from Home Depot, while a mixed batch of data suggested an uneven US economic recovery. Home Depot dropped 4.7% after it missed Wall Street estimates...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street set for lower open as China data sours mood

(Reuters) -The Dow and the S&P 500 were set to slip from record highs on Monday as glum data from China sparked fears of slowing global growth and hurt shares of sectors that are closely linked to the health of the U.S. economy. The data showed that retail sales, industrial...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

S&P 500, Dow drop from peaks as China data sours mood

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped from record highs on Monday as glum data from China sparked fears of slowing global growth and hurt shares of sectors that are closely linked to the health of the U.S. economy. The data showed that retail sales, industrial production and...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Sneak Higher for Yet Another Record Close

The Dow and S&P 500 snagged a fifth-straight win on Monday, as well as their fifth record close in the last six trading days. However, this one didn't come easy; both indexes traded deep in the red at its session lows today, weighed down by geopolitical and economic tailwinds. The Nasdaq wasn't as lucky, logging a small loss for the day, while the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.255%, taking much of the bank sector with it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy