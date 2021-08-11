Thrice Release New Single “Robot Soft Exorcism”
Thrice have shared their newest single, “Robot Soft Exorcism,” off their upcoming album, Horizons/East. The track’s title will sound familiar to those who are aware of David Dark. The American author and teacher coined the term in a twitter thread, exploring a metaphor in an attempt to help us distinguish between harmful and destructive systems and those that inhabit and benefit from them. Thrice’s singer and lyricist Dustin Kensrue and Dark spoke at length on the subject, as well as other topics, on Kensrue’s podcast.www.metalsucks.net
