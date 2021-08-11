Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Thrice Release New Single “Robot Soft Exorcism”

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrice have shared their newest single, “Robot Soft Exorcism,” off their upcoming album, Horizons/East. The track’s title will sound familiar to those who are aware of David Dark. The American author and teacher coined the term in a twitter thread, exploring a metaphor in an attempt to help us distinguish between harmful and destructive systems and those that inhabit and benefit from them. Thrice’s singer and lyricist Dustin Kensrue and Dark spoke at length on the subject, as well as other topics, on Kensrue’s podcast.

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Exorcism#Thrice#Atlanta#St Petersburg#Horizons East#American#Dark#Epitaph Records#Emos#Ga#Cannery#Soundstage#Ma#House Of Blues#Newport Music Hall#Mi#Il#Berkley#Uc Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Black Midi Releases Subdued New Non-Album Single Cruising

Black Midi’s Cavalcade, released this spring via Rough Trade, is “an avant-rock of labyrinth of maddening intricacy.” A new single was presented today, “Cruising” was only available as a bonus track on the Japanese Cavalcade CD release. “Cruising” was recorded with John Spud Murphy as a slow pace muted percussion...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Thrice share playlist of songs that inspired new album ‘Horizons/East’

Post-hardcore vets Thrice are releasing their new album, Horizons / East, on September 17 via Epitaph (pre-order on vinyl), and they've put together a playlist of songs that inspired the album. It includes songs from Unwound, Black Sabbath, John Coltrane, Radiohead, Cave In, Kowloon Walled City, Des Ark, The Walkmen, Fugazi, Talk Talk, Jawbreaker, The National, and more, and you can stream it below.
Atlanta, GAgratefulweb.com

Lindsay Jarman releases new single

Atlanta's Lindsay Jarman has released the third single from her upcoming debut LP The Gallery (due out August 20). Under the Radar premiered the track, praising it as "gorgeous and introspective...exhibits a candid beauty that came from laying pain open to the world." With Laurel Canyon folk vibes that mix...
East Rutherford, NJloudersound.com

Guns N' Roses release new single ABSUЯD

Guns N' Roses have released a new studio recording, ABSUЯD. The release comes days after they performed the song - originally a Chinese Democracy outtake called Silkworms - at their show at Boston's Fenway Park, the second date of their We're F'N Back! tour. The band also performed ABSUЯD at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, last night.
Musichollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: The Aquadolls release new single ‘Disappearing Girl’

Photo: The Aquadolls’ new single is “Disappearing Girl.” Photo courtesy of @_kotoko / Provided by Earshot Media with permission. The Aquadolls, a band that originated almost a decade ago, recently released their new single, “Disappearing Girl,” and appeared at this year’s Lollapalooza. They are also scheduled for the Beachlife Festival on Sept. 11 and Ohana Festival on Sept. 25.
MusicMetalSucks

Volumes Release New Song + Video, Announce Tour Dates

Volumes have released a new song and video, “Get Enough.”. It’s considerably less heavy than recent Volume songs like “Weighted” and “Pixelate” — the entire chorus is cleanly sung — but it’s still pretty goddamn heavy. Basically, if like f you like metalcore/djent/NWOAHM/whatever you wanna call it, you will like this song. If you don’t, you won’t. That’s as simple as I can make it for ya.
MusicMetalSucks

Dream Theater Release New Song “The Alien”

Dream Theater have released “The Alien,” the first single from their forthcoming album, A View From the Top of the World. For about two minutes, it is absolutely AWESOME. Then James LaBrie starts singing and it’s all downhill from there. Still, I think “The Alien” is at least the second-best...
Nashville, TNMetalSucks

Alesana Cancel Shows Rather Than Make Fans Show Proof of Vaccination

North Carolina scenecore band Alesana have scrapped at least two dates — one in St. Louis, MO and one in Nashville, TN — on their currently-in-progress tour celebrating the tenth anniversary of their album The Emptiness. Publicly, the band has been quiet as to the reasons for the cancellations, sharing...
MusicMetalSucks

Trivium Announce New Album; Stream the Single Now

Wowie wow wow wow: we’re getting a new Trivium album a mere eighteen months after the last Trivium album, What the Dead Men Say. The new record, In the Court of the Dragon, will be released October 8 on Roadrunner. Trivium fans not suffering from short-term memory loss will recall that the band released a new song and short film, also called “In the Court of the Dragon,” just last month.
MusicMetalSucks

Black Veil Brides Conclude Blackbird Video Series with “Torch”

Black Veil Brides have released a new single and music video, “Torch.”. The video, directed by vocalist Andy Biersack, is the final installment in the band’s Blackbird video series, which began with “Fields of Bone” and “Crimson Skies.”. Watch the clip below. “Torch” will appear on Black Veil Brides’ new...
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

L.A. Guns Announce New Album and Release ‘Knock Me Down’ Single

L.A. Guns have announced a new album titled Checkered Past, which they're previewing with the defiant single "Knock Me Down." Checkered Past is the third consecutive L.A. Guns studio album to feature classic-era guitarist Tracii Guns and singer Phil Lewis, following 2017's The Missing Peace and 2019's The Devil You Know. Guns and Lewis reunited in 2016 after nearly 15 years apart, during which they both launched their own L.A. Guns lineups and performed with a revolving door of musicians.
Musicsidestagemagazine.com

Candlebox Releases New Single “All Down Hill from Here”

Candlebox Releases New Single “All Down Hill from. Seattle multi-platinum rock band Candlebox releases “All Down Hill from Here,” a new single from their upcoming album, Wolves. Vocalist Kevin Martin co-wrote the song with Christopher Thorne of Blind Melon. The inspiration behind the song came from the two long-time friends musing on the fleeting nature of fame. Martin says, “It can be challenging to be an artist who has enjoyed great success, and then down the line, still has great fans, but never really achieves that great success again. A lot of our friends in bands are in that position now. It’s a story I think a lot of people can relate to, not only musicians. Like the boxer who’s on his last legs, he still has an opportunity. You really can’t count anyone out.”
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Underoath, Every Time I Die and Spiritbox Announce North American Tour

Underoath have announced a North American headline tour in support of their upcoming album, Voyeurist, scheduled for February and March of 2022. OG metalcore stalwarts Every Time I Die and everyone’s favorite new band Spiritbox will support. Underoath vocalist Spencer Chamberlain states:. “There was a time during the pandemic where...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Fear Factory Announce Instrumental Edition of Aggression Continuum

Fear Factory will release an instrumental version of their new album, Aggression Continuum, on September 17, the band has announced. Although releasing instrumental iterations of full albums isn’t unheard of — Hate Eternal just did it last year — the fact that Fear Factory had a nasty split with vocalist Burton Seashore prior to Continuum‘s release makes this announcement feel more than a little pointed.
MusicMetalSucks

Video: Blonde-Haired Corey Taylor Performs Slipknot’s “Wait and Bleed” Unmasked for the First Time

Corey Taylor, The Best Part of Waking Up™, is on tour with his solo band at the moment performing a bunch of songs from last year’s release, CMFT, with a handful of Slipknot and Stone Sour tunes sprinkled in. Since Corey performs unmasked during his solo shows, the internet is freaking out over the fact that he played Slipknot’s 1999 hit “Wait and Bleed” unmasked for the first time ever at a show last week in North Dakota. Could we verify such a claim? Of course we could. Do we care enough to put in the effort? No way! If the internet says so, it must be true. And nothing involving Sir Taylor himself is ever worth doubting.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Former Exodus Drummer John Tempesta Temporarily Re-Joins the Band

Earlier this year, Exodus opted to delay their new album, Persona Non Grata, from the spring to the fall so that their drummer, Tom Hunting, could undergo cancer treatment, recover from that treatment, and then be able to tour with the band to support the album. Unfortunately, even with the...
MusicMetalSucks

Dani Filth and Ed Sheeran Have Been Discussing a Collaboration

Last month, Ed Sheeran, presumably concerned that being an adult ginger who writes prom songs didn’t make him icky enough, professed to be a longtime fan of “death metal” bands like Cradle of Filth and Slipknot. And maybe you thought that was the first and last time we’d ever hear...
Musiciconvsicon.com

Mayday Parade Release Music Video For New Single “Bad At Love”

The powerhouse emo quintet MAYDAY PARADE release their brand-new single, “Bad At Love,” via Rise Records. Listen HERE and watch the music video below. Shot in California and directed by Katharine White, the accompanying visual shows a couple at a turning point in their relationship. Emotional vignettes of their journey are shown on television screens in an otherwise empty home, matching the mood of the song. The new single, which premiered on KROQSunday, August 15, is a stark contrast to the recently-released anthemic track “Kids of Summer,” which was written about the band’s carefree summers on the Van’s Warped Tour. Both songs are just a small taste of more music coming soon on the horizon.
Public HealthMetalSucks

Korn’s Jonathan Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19

After calling off their show this past Saturday, August 14 due to “a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp,” the California nu-metal band has now revealed that vocalist Jonathan Davis has tested positive for the virus. As a result, six of the band’s upcoming concerts are being rescheduled, while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy