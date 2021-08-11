Thrice Release New Single “Robot Soft Exorcism”

Candlebox Releases New Single “All Down Hill from. Seattle multi-platinum rock band Candlebox releases “All Down Hill from Here,” a new single from their upcoming album, Wolves. Vocalist Kevin Martin co-wrote the song with Christopher Thorne of Blind Melon. The inspiration behind the song came from the two long-time friends musing on the fleeting nature of fame. Martin says, “It can be challenging to be an artist who has enjoyed great success, and then down the line, still has great fans, but never really achieves that great success again. A lot of our friends in bands are in that position now. It’s a story I think a lot of people can relate to, not only musicians. Like the boxer who’s on his last legs, he still has an opportunity. You really can’t count anyone out.”