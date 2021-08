The Pima County Board of Supervisors has yanked its financial support from the college football Arizona Bowl over a new sponsorship by the controversial Barstool Sports. Citing a series of tweets and posts by founder Dave Portnoy and “accusations of racism and sexism in the past,” the board voted 4-1 Tuesday to pull $38,155.56 in funding, and also requested that the county’s name and logo e removed from the bowl game’s website.