Hibbing, MN

Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

HIBBING, Minn. — One of two twin 3-year-old boys found locked in a hot vehicle in Hibbing has died, authorities said. The other twin has been released from a hospital. Hibbing police said the boys were reported missing Monday evening. Neighbors joined police in a search for the twins. About an hour later a citizen found the twins locked inside a vehicle near a residence. Officers broke the vehicle window to get them out.

