The 15 Best Fake Trailers From Real Movies

Say what you will, but Nicholas Cage has been on a pretty good creative run as of late. Mandy, The Color Out of Space, and Pig have been celebrated thanks to the actor’s performances while films like Willy’s Wonderland and Jiu Jitsu have kept Cage in fun, pulpy roles that continue to propel him into the zeitgeist. Prisoners of the Ghostland looks to strike somewhere in the middle. The film boasts a fun-filled, bonkers plot overflowing with an array of creative visual choices while also having a list of great actors at its disposal. Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde), Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects), Nick Cassavetes (Face/Off), and Tak Sakaguchi (Versus) will all be backing up Nic Cage on what he has dubbed “the wildest film I’ve ever made.” RJLE films’ upcoming Prisoners of the Ghostland looks like nothing short of a wide-eyed acid trip. The film looks like the result of sticking Blade Runner, The City of Lost Children, Into the Badlands, The Road Warrior, and Escape from New York into a blender.