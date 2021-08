Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Wednesday, adding to losses in the market a day after the S&P 500 had its biggest drop in four weeks.The benchmark index fell 1.1 percent, its second straight loss coming off a five-day winning streak. The selling accelerated in the final hour of trading, with the S&P 500’s technology, health care, financial and industrial companies weighing down the index the most.Only the index’s consumer discretionary sector, which includes a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending, rose as investors bid up shares in Lowe’s and other big retailers that reported better-than-expected quarterly results....