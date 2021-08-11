Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Dawand Jones' Newfound Love Of Football Helping Him Emerge Along Ohio State Offensive Line

By Andrew Lind
Posted by 
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 6 days ago

Entering fall camp, it was widely presumed that Ohio State’s offensive line would be bookended by fifth-year senior Thayer Munford and junior Nicholas Petit-Frere at left and right tackle, respectively.

Tuesday’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center – which was the first in full pads – revealed a different lineup, however, with Petit-Frere at left tackle, Munford at left guard, junior Harry Miller at center, sophomore Paris Johnson at right guard and junior Dawand Jones at right tackle.

“It’s absolutely something we’re looking at,” offensive line coach Greg Studrawa said after practice. “As always, it’s find the best five (players). Year-in and year-out, you want to find the guys who are the best five for that spot and the best guys who are going to gel to make a great unit. It’s not about three or four guys. It’s about five guys. So, yeah, that’s absolutely a possibility.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tiur_0bOpAcWb00
Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

The biggest reason for the new alignment, whether it’s just an experiment or something more permanent, is Jones’ progress from a three-star prospect whose first love was basketball to someone who is serious about becoming the best football player he can be.

“His development has been unbelievable,” Studrawa said. “It’s like anything else with linemen, it’s maturity. You go through recruiting and you recruit a guy like that, that has the enthusiasm to get where he wants to be, and Dawand has always had that. His athleticism is incredible. His attention to detail and learning football has always been the issue.”

“He was a basketball guy, so it’s taken some time to develop that. Now, his attention span is different, his attention to detail is different, his want to be great in football is totally different. A guy that’s that big and athletic and physical and coming on? How do you not find a place for that guy to play?”

The 6-foot-8 and 360-pound Jones, a former three-star prospect from Indianapolis, admitted he didn’t love football in high school. And who could blame him? He was a towering figure who averaged 17 points and nine rebounds per game on the hardwood.

But Jones, who picked Ohio State over the likes of Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and USC during the 2019 recruiting cycle, also realized that he had a greater future in football rather than in basketball, where he held only a handful of offers from Mid-American Conference schools and the like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbLz6_0bOpAcWb00
Denny Simmons/Courier & Press

“I would say it grew on me, for sure. It had to,” Jones said. “I’m not going to disclose the name, but coaches, they wanted me to say I love football. I couldn’t tell them that because I would be lying. And I mean, at the time, I didn’t love football going into college. It grew on me, and it's just become my life now.”

That fact has become apparent to Studrawa and the rest of Ohio State’s staff, hence the reshuffled offensive line.

“Nothing changed except Dawand’s development, his summer of dedication, how he’s worked, how he’s moving and what he’s done out here,” Studrawa said. “I mean it, when he sets in pass pro, believe me, there’s nobody going around him. And they’re not going through.

“We have the best pass rushers in America that we go against every day. That’s how I judge it. If we’re sitting there and we’re blocking those guys, I’m not worried about any game we play. And Dawand, right now, has been dominant as a pass protector on that edge.”

Head coach Ryan Day basically said the same thing during his media availability on Monday.

“He’s grown a lot in three years. I think he was a basketball player trying to figure out how to play football,” Day said. “I kind of laugh sometimes and say he’s the largest skill player of all time. But he’s done a really good job in the offseason of being serious and coming to work every day, and now in the first five practices, he’s flashed.

"Several of the offensive linemen have come up to me and said Dawand has done a really good job in his approach.”

Jones has appeared in 17 games to this point in his career, including his first start in the 52-12 win over Michigan State in November when the Buckeyes were missing several players due to a coronavirus outbreak within the program. He’s now ready to take that next step and become an important piece of the Buckeyes’ offense.

“I will say it’s just consistency and just staying on my grind,” Jones said. “I worked with (strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti) all spring and summer, and I feel like that was a big priority going into this fall camp getting my body right. Getting my conditioning, being strong enough and just being able to do the same thing over and over and over again.

“I feel like it was just time, right? It just clicked. I was just like, ‘I just can’t keep sitting around and just keep waiting.’ I just have to go get it and attack every day like it’s my last day.”

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Comments / 0

BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
601
Followers
475
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Oregon, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Paris, OH
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Florida State#American Football#Ohio State Offensive Line#Mid American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Photos From Ohio State’s 13th Practice Of Fall Camp

Ohio State was back on the outdoor fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday morning, marking the 13th practice of fall camp. This was actually the last practice open to the media for photo and video opportunities ahead of the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. Per usual, the window included stretching and the first four periods of practice.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

2023 Ohio State Tight End Target Ty Lockwood Sets Commitment Date

Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood announced on Tuesday evening he will make his college decision among Florida State, Ohio State, Penn State and South Carolina on Aug. 19. The 6-foot-5 and 225-pound Lockwood, who is considered the eighth-best tight end and No. 142 prospect overall in...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

2023 Ohio State Wide Receiver Target Carnell Tate Sets Commitment Date

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate announced on Tuesday afternoon that he will make his college decision on Oct. 8. The 6-foot-2 and 185-pound Tate, who is considered the 10th-best wide receiver and No. 58 prospect overall in the class of 2023, will choose among a top 10 of Florida State, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s Larry Johnson Impressed By J.T. Tuimoloau’s Work Ethic, Desire To Be Elite

Ohio State freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau lost his black stripe following Saturday’s scrimmage, which marked just the 10th practice of his college career. It made him the third-fastest player to have his stripe removed in a tradition that dates back to the arrival of former head coach Urban Meyer in 2011, trailing only fellow defensive end Jack Sawyer and wide receiver Marvin Harrison, who lost theirs following the ninth practice of spring practice in April.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Football Camp Observations: August 18

The Buckeyes are roughly half way through training camp and will take the field two weeks from today for the opener at Minnesota. Wednesday morning provided one final scheduled look at the pre-season version of the Buckeyes. Here are five takeaways from practice on a dreary, but otherwise comfortable morning at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center:
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Easing New Quarterback Quinn Ewers Into Offense

Following his arrival in Columbus over the weekend, new Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers practiced with his teammates for the first time on Monday. But rather than immediately throw him into the fire that is the Buckeyes’ ongoing quarterback competition, head coach Ryan Day is focused on easing him into action instead.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Remains Optimistic About USC Transfer Palaie Gaoteote’s Eligibility Waiver

Ohio State still doesn’t know if USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote will be able to play this fall. The 6-foot-2 and 248-pounder has been taking classes on campus since June and has been participating in fall camp all while awaiting a waiver from the NCAA that would make him immediately eligible. The issue, though, is that he still hasn’t received a response and there’s only 16 days until the season opener against Minnesota.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Defensive End J.T. Tuimoloau Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau had his black stripe removed following the Buckeyes' intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, which marked just the 10th practice of his college career. “First, I want to thank God for blessing us with this game that we love,” Tuimoloau said. “I’d like to thank...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Running Back Evan Pryor Loses Black Stripe

Freshman running back Evan Pryor became the second member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed following Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage, joining former five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau. “I want to thank all of you for pushing me to be the best me every day and...
Indiana StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll

Just like the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released last week, Ohio State was ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press preseason top 25 poll that was unveiled on Monday. The Buckeyes trail defending national champion Alabama, which claimed 47 of the 63 first-place votes, as well as Oklahoma and Clemson. Those two teams were flipped in the coaches poll, while Georgia rounds out the top five.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Officially Welcomes Quarterback Quinn Ewers

An Ohio State team spokesperson confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Southlake (Texas) Carroll five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers is enrolled in classes and is now an official member of the Buckeyes' football program. The 6-foot-3 and 206-pound Ewers, who is just the sixth player to ever achieve a perfect rating in...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Quarterback Quinn Ewers To Arrive At Ohio State On Saturday

Although it was previously reported that he would be on campus Thursday, soon-to-be Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers told Buckeye Scoop’s Kirk Barton he will arrive on Saturday afternoon instead. How quickly the 6-foot-3 and 206-pounder will be able to contribute for the Buckeyes remains to be seen, however. “(Quarterbacks)...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Punter Jesse Mirco Loses Black Stripe

Freshman punter Jesse Mirco became the eighth member of Ohio State's 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, shedding his following the ninth practice of fall camp on Friday. “I just want to thank you boys for welcoming me into the brotherhood,” Mirco said as fifth-year senior long...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Quarterbacks Coach Corey Dennis Named To 247Sports' 30 Under 30 List

Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis was named this week as one of the 30 best coaches under the age of 30 by 247Sports. The 29-year-old Dennis is entering his seventh season with the Buckeyes, as he served as an intern in 2015, graduate assistant from 2016-17, senior quality control coach from 2018-19 and quarterbacks coach in 2020. He played a significant role in former quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields being named Heisman Trophy finalists, which is why he was also on the 30 under 30 list the last two seasons.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Quarterback Kyle McCord Loses Black Stripe

Freshman quarterback Kyle McCord became the seventh member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following the Buckeyes’ practice on Thursday. “It’s a blessing to be here and be a part of the brotherhood,” McCord said. “Shoutout to the defense for pushing me...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Training Camp Report: Day 9

The Ohio State Buckeyes wrapped up their first full week of practice with another light practice on Friday morning as they prepare for a key intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday. While practice was closed to the media, Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson and several of his tight ends spoke with reporters after practice concluded. Jeremy Ruckert, Cade Stover, Gee Scott Jr., Joe Royer and Mitch Rossi all shared their thoughts on camp and how they are preparing for the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy