Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Film Don’t Lie: Killian Hayes’ missing shot, aggressive defense and attacking the rim

By MotorCityHoops - Bryce Simon
Detroit Bad Boys
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen looking for a polarizing player on the Detroit Pistons roster, one does not have to look very far. Sekou Doumbouya is the first name that comes to mind but even guys like Luka Garza, Saben Lee, Tyler Cook, and recently signed free agents Kelly Olynyk, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles can create quite a debate. Heck, even Cade Cunningham’s Game 1 performance had Pistons Twitter blowing up.

www.detroitbadboys.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Cook
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
John Beilein
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Trey Lyles
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Saben Lee
Person
Sekou Doumbouya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#3 Point Shot#Summer League#Okc Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey headline Detroit Pistons Las Vegas Summer League roster

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have announced the list of players who will compete at the upcoming Summer League tournament in Las Vegas. The roster, of course, features several of Detroit’s young core which includes last year’s draft picks Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Saben Lee. It also includes Cade Cunningham, the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and Luka Garza, who was selected with the 52nd.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Pistons: Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes backcourt shows promise

At long last, fans of the Detroit Pistons got the chance to see No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham play alongside last year’s first-round pick Killian Hayes in the backcourt. The groundwork for this momentous occasion was laid late in the regular season when head coach Dwane Casey suggested he’d...
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Film Don’t Lie: Cade Cunningham’s Summer League debut

We finally got a chance to see Cade Cunningham in a No. 2 Detroit Pistons jersey. With that, comes the opportunity to analyze his game on an NBA floor against NBA competition. I want to EMPHASIZE that this is simply a breakdown of what I saw in this one game and not an overreaction one way or the other.
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. New York GameThread: Will anyone hit a dang 3-pointer?

The Detroit Pistons face the New York Knicks in Summer League action tonight at 8 p.m. on NBATV. Cade Cunningham is in the lineup for Detroit, which is not the experience for the rest of the top 10 picks. Already, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs and Josh Giddey have been sidelined for Summer League with injuries.
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Lakers GameThread: Will the Pistons finally put it together for four quarters?

The Detroit Pistons will try their luck against the Los Angeles Lakers in a game that will be featured on ESPN2 at 10:00 p.m. Both teams come into the match up fresh off of a win. The Lakers have had all three of their games (2-1 overall) finish within single digits, winning two of the three by a combined three points. Not bad for a team that doesn’t have a feature name on the Summer League Roster.
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds – Cade Cunningham is the favorite

According to BetOnline, Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has the best odds (+250) of winning Rookie of the Year for the 2021-22 NBA season. Next, Houston Rockets‘ Jalen Green has the second-best odds (+275), followed by Jalen Suggs (+650), Evan Mobley (+800), Scottie Barnes +1200), Alperen Sengun (+1200) and others. Point guard Cunningham was selected first overall by the Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft. After the 2020-21 Oklahoma State Cowboys’ season, the 19-year-old was selected consensus first-team All-American, USBWA National Freshman of the Year, NABC Freshman of the Year, Big 12 Player of the Year and first-team All-Big 12 in 2021.
NBANBA

Lee, Garza lead the charge as Pistons finish Summer League with a flourish

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 79-78 win over the Orlando Magic at Thomas & Mack Center. OUT WITH A WIN – The Pistons finished Summer League with a three-game win streak and without their most acclaimed starters in the lineup. Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes sat for the second straight game and were joined in street clothes by Saddiq Bey, leaving Saben Lee and Luka Garza as the headliners – and they led the way past Orlando. Lee, getting to play with the ball in his hands for nearly all of his 26 minutes with Hayes and Cunningham out, controlled the game and helped the Pistons take command early. In 13 first-half minutes, Lee had 12 points and six assists without a turnover and hit 2 of 3 from the 3-point arc. His tough floater with 40 seconds left gave the Pistons a five-point lead and essentially sealed the win. He finished with 19 points and eight assists. Orlando trailed the entire game but crept within a point early in the fourth quarter. That’s when Deividas Sirvydis, who had a rough Summer League, heated up. He hit three triples and a long two to push the Pistons lead back to 10 with seven minutes to go. The game featured teams that held three of the top eight picks in last month’s draft, but none of the three rookies played – Cunningham for the Pistons, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner for Orlando. Suggs was shut down by the Magic after suffering a sprained thumb in Thursday’s game. Cunningham’s Summer League ended after three games. He averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks and shot 50 percent from the 3-point line on nearly nine attempts per game.
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Cade Cunningham’s impact goes beyond the box score

Despite Summer League being a poor indicator of future success (anyone remember Henry Ellenson’s dominant performances in Orlando?), it’s natural to look at the top NBA draft picks from 2021 and compare their performances against No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham. It’s also easy to start wondering whether the Detroit Pistons...
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Cade Cunningham & Jalen Suggs Discuss Scottie Barnes' Infectious Personality

It's clear from the moment you meet Scottie Barnes that his personality is like few others in the NBA. The Toronto Raptors 2021 first-round draft pick just radiates energy both on and off the court. In media availabilities, he's usually smiling or giving thorough answers to whatever questions are asked. On the court, he's vocal, calling out defensive rotations or celebrating offensive successes.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Detroit Pistons 2021 NBA Free Agency Grades For Every Signing

The rebuilding process for the Detroit Pistons continues. It definitely received a jumpstart after they picked Cade Cunningham as their first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Pistons fans should expect Cunningham and Jerami Grant to be the focal point of the playbook in the coming seasons. Maybe even...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Former Celtic Rajon Rondo on the move again

Former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo is on the move yet again. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Rondo, along with Patrick Beverly and Daniel Oturu, had been dealt from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. The Grizzlies will be Rondo's ninth...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy