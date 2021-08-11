Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Huskers Announce Non-Conference Schedule

huskers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska women's basketball team plans to welcome fans back to Pinnacle Bank Arena with an eight-game regular-season home non-conference schedule in the fall of 2021. Nebraska's home non-conference schedule, which features battles with Creighton, Drake, Indiana State, Maine and Wyoming, along with key contests against Alabama A&M, North Carolina Central and Prairie View A&M, is part of an 11-game non-conference season that includes a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Wake Forest and a pair of Thanksgiving tournament games in San Diego.

huskers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Wyoming State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Midland University#Acc Challenge#Fresno State#Warriors#Nebraska Video#The Big Red#The Maine Black Bears#The Ncaa Tournament#Cowgirls#Nebraska Women#Drexel San Diego#Wake Forest Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatetheScore

AP Poll: Alabama enters season at No. 1, Iowa State in top 10

Another college football season will start with everyone chasing the Tide. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll for fourth time in the past six seasons. Coming off its sixth national championship under Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide enters the season loaded with potential replacements...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
College Sportsroarlionsroar.com

Penn State Ranked No. 19 in AP Poll

The Penn State Nittany Lions will begin the 2021 campaign ranked No. 19 in the nation according to the preseason AP poll released on Monday. James Franklin's team is one of five Big Ten teams ranked, including Ohio State (4), Wisconsin (12), Indiana (17), and Iowa (18). Michigan and Northwestern were among the Others Receiving Votes, as well were 2021 non-conference foes Auburn and Ball State.
Madison, WI94.3 Jack FM

Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball team releases non-conference schedule

MADISON, Wis. – Five post-season teams from the season highlight the 2021-22 non-conference schedule of the 2020-21 Wisconsin women’s basketball team, first-year head coach Marisa Moseley announced on Tuesday. “I am thrilled to release our 2021-22 non-conference schedule,” Moseley said. “This slate of games features a great mix of local...
Pearland, TXreporternewssports.com

Non-district schedule to challenge Dawson to begin season

PEARLAND DAWSON — Some coaches will schedule some easy teams as their non-district opponents to begin the season, but that is not the case with Dawson head coach Mike Allison. Allison wants his players to be challenged to prepare them for the district schedule which will prepare them for the...
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Duke’s Non-Conference Schedule Features Kentucky, Gonzaga And Ohio State

Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball, Kentucky, Ohio State University, Duke University, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball, Mike Krzyzewski, Vermont, Gardner–Webb Runnin' Bulldogs men's basketball, Appalachian Mountains. Duke’s non-conference schedule is out and it’s an interesting mix. Duke opens with Kentucky in the Champions Classic then Coach K gets a bit of...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

AP Top 25 Poll Week 1: 5 SEC teams ranked in top 25

The debut AP Poll for the 2021 college football season was released on Monday at noon. Now that the official rankings are out (after the Coaches Poll was released last week), the debates about who is too high and who is too low can officially begin. We can also start to see which matchups will have major College Football Playoff implications.
Lincoln, NEfoxnebraska.com

Stivrins announces return to Huskers for sixth season

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska volleyball senior Lauren Stivrins will return to the University of Nebraska for one more season with the Husker program. The three-time All-America middle blocker announced Friday she will use her final year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to student-athletes due to COVID-19 interruptions, to spend a sixth season in Lincoln.
Florida Statechatsports.com

Miami basketball non-conference schedule not outside Florida until December 1

Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA;. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports. The Miami basketball program announced its 2021-22 non-conference schedule on Thursday. Miami does not travel outside of Florida until its December 1 game at Penn State in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge. The Hurricanes open their 2021-22 season with an exhibition game against Division II Nova Southeastern in Coral Gables.
Nebraska Statehuskers.com

Nebraska to Host First-Ever Student Tailgate

Nebraska Athletics, together with University Nebraska-Lincoln Student Affairs, today announced "The Bone Yard", a new on-campus tailgate experience that will be created in partnership with REVELXP, the leader in best-in-class fan engagement. The area will include 60 tents, food and music before four home games this season when the Huskers face Fordham, Buffalo, Northwestern and Michigan.
Wisconsin Statesaturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin hoops unveils non-conference schedule for 2021-22 season

Football season might be just around the corner, but Wisconsin dropped its upcoming non-conference basketball slate on Tuesday. During the 2020-21 season, the Badgers went 18-13, rising as high as No. 4 on the AP Poll during the regular season. Wisconsin beat North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament but was unable to keep up with Baylor in a second-round loss.
Indiana Statechatsports.com

Indiana to host Jackson State as part of non-conference schedule

Indiana, Indiana Hoosiers, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Southwestern Athletic Conference, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Big Ten Conference, ACC–Big Ten Challenge, Northwestern Wildcats men's basketball, Jackson State Tigers basketball. The Hoosiers will host Jackson State of the Southwestern Athletic Conference at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, according to Jeff Goodman. The game will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy