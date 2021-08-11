Watch: Highlights From Bengals Practice, Including Clips of Joe Burrow, the O-Line and Defensive Backs
CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp continued on Wednesday with multiple 11-on-11 sessions.
Ja'Marr Chase made a nice contested catch against Trae Waynes and Joe Burrow connected with Tyler Boyd on multiple occasions.
Watch clips from practice, including Chase's catch, the offensive line and so much more in the video below.
Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Duke Tobin on Jackson Carman: "He's Gotta Get Himself in Peak Shape"
Joe Mixon Bullish on Bengals' Offense: "Everybody Should Be Excited"
Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"
Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"
Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Comments / 0