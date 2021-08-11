Cancel
Watch: Highlights From Bengals Practice, Including Clips of Joe Burrow, the O-Line and Defensive Backs

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 6 days ago

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp continued on Wednesday with multiple 11-on-11 sessions.

Ja'Marr Chase made a nice contested catch against Trae Waynes and Joe Burrow connected with Tyler Boyd on multiple occasions.

Watch clips from practice, including Chase's catch, the offensive line and so much more in the video below.

