Seahawks release embattled defensive end Aldon Smith

By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
Buffalo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAldon Smith's time with the Seattle Seahawks was short as the team released the embattled defensive end Wednesday. Smith was reinstated by the NFL in the spring of 2020 after missing four seasons due to off-field issues. He appeared in 16 games for Dallas last season and had five sacks along with 48 tackles.

