Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waleska, GA

Reinhardt University welcomes new vice president for academic affairs

reinhardt.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReinhardt University is proud to welcome John D. Miles, Ph.D., as Vice President for Academic Affairs (VPAA). Dr. Miles joins Reinhardt at a time of great opportunity and momentum. “The VPAA search committee reviewed over 60 qualified applicants for this important position,” explained Reinhardt President Mark A. Roberts, Ph.D. “Dr. Miles's application rose to the top early in the process, but his honest and warm engagement with our campus community identified him as the right leader to move Reinhardt's dynamic and high-quality academic programs to the next stage of development.”

www.reinhardt.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Waleska, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reinhardt University#Wofford College#Academic Affairs#Vpaa#The Council Of Deans#Sacscoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Watertown, NYinformnny.com

JCC appoints new Associate Vice President of STEM and Health Profession

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has appointed a new Associate Vice Presidents of its STEM and Health Professions. Dr. Scott Schaeffer, D.C., has joined SUNY Jefferson as the role of Associate Vice President for Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and Health Professions. He filled the role of Linda Dittrich, who retired from the position in April 2021.
Utah StateABC 4

University of Utah announces new president

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah announced its next president Thursday evening. Taylor R. Randall will now take the reigns as the 17th president of the University. Randall will step into the role following the departure of previous University president Ruth V. Watkins, who served as president...
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Savannah State University Names Megan Davidson Vice President for Business and Financial Affairs

Megan Davidson joins Savannah State University (SSU) as its new vice president for Business and Financial Affairs. Davidson assumes responsibility for managing all areas of business and financial affairs including accounting, budget, payroll, human resources, campus police, information technology, plant operations, office of the bursar, and auxiliary services. “Mrs. Davidson...
Albion, MIalbion.edu

Academic Affairs

The Office of the Provost facilitates the College’s academic mission as a learning-centered institution. Academic Affairs at Albion College includes the following: faculty personnel and faculty development, academic programs, academic standards, student academic support, the libraries, the School for Public Purpose and Professional Advancement, career services, and international and off-campus programs. The Office of the Provost also partners with the faculty to promote ongoing innovation in the curriculum of the College.
Troy, ALtroy.edu

New faculty members join Troy University for 2021-2022 Academic Year

Troy University is welcoming new faculty members for the 2021-2022 academic year in each of its five colleges. The University kicked off the new academic year on Friday with the annual Faculty/Staff Convocation in Claudia Crosby Theater on the Troy Campus. Term 1 classes begin on Monday, Aug. 9, while classes on the Troy Campus begin on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Stephens College hires two new vice presidents

Two new vice presidents will join Stephens College on Sept. 1 to lead the strategic marketing and enrollment management departments, according to a Monday news release from the college. Derrell Carter will serve as the vice president for strategic marketing. Steve Pankey will be the vice president for enrollment management.
Oberlin, OHoberlinreview.org

College Appoints Karen C. Goff New Vice President and Dean of Students

The College announced the appointment of a new Dean of Students, Karen C. Goff, who will start working this fall. Goff’s appointment was announced on Tuesday in an email from President Carmen Twillie Ambar. Goff has worked at Agnes Scott College as vice president for student affairs and dean of students for the past five years and will officially begin at Oberlin on Sept. 20.
Waleska, GAtribuneledgernews.com

PHOTOS: Students move in to Reinhardt University campus for fall semester

WALESKA — Reinhardt University welcomed some of its first students Friday as first-year and transfer students began to move onto the campus. Athletes started moving in last week; the campus is on a staggered schedule in part to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The university is expecting a little over 1,000 students this semester, with a majority on campus. A majority of courses will be offered in person.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

TTUHSC El Paso welcomes new Vice President for Research

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso welcomes Deborah Clegg, Ph.D., as the university’s new vice president for research. “My goal is to assist our researchers to be successful,” said Dr. Clegg. “The new motto for our department is: ‘We break down barriers to research!’ We’ll help individuals grow their research through campus and community-wide collaboration, submit applications, find funding opportunities that match their research, and help them navigate compliance and funding processes.”
Lawrence Township, NJPosted by
Lawrence Ledger

Rider University names first-ever vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion

Barbara J. Lawrence has been appointed Rider University's inaugural vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion/chief diversity officer.PHOTO COURTESY OF RIDER UNIVERSITY. Barbara J. Lawrence has been appointed Rider University’s inaugural vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion/chief diversity officer, the university announced on Aug. 2. She will begin on...
Collegesmanninglive.com

Central Carolina Technical College names Dr. Jeffery Thomas as new Vice President for Academic Affairs

Central Carolina Technical College is pleased to announce Dr. Jeffery A. Thomas as the college's new vice president for Academic Affairs. Thomas comes to Central Carolina with more than 25 years of experience in community and technical colleges working with faculty, staff, administrators and students to create opportunities for growth and personal attainment. "I am pleased to be at CCTC and bring my skills and experience to the college," Thomas said. "My goal is to continue the tremendous work of Central Carolina in meeting the needs of students and industry and to continue to create programming that improves our ability to serve our communities. I am most excited to see students linked up with opportunities in education that will fundamentally change their lives." After nearly a decade as an instructor of history and anthropology, Thomas is taking what he learned in those positions and applying it as a college administrator. He looks to understand the needs of both the students and the community and find a way to match the two. Thomas has worked at numerous colleges across the countryincluding Community College at Allegheny College, Miami Dade College, Northland Community and Technical College and Northland Pioneer College. He also participated in the Fulbright Community College Administrator's Program in Russia, the Aspen Institute Wye Dean's Seminar and the Achieving the Dream Data Summit. Thomas holds a doctorate in history from Texas Tech University, a master's in history from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor's degree in American Studies from Eckerd College. About Central Carolina Technical College Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more: cctech.edu.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Pierre St-Jean

Nancy Biggio was appointed as the Associate Vice President for the University of New Orleans Graduate School

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The University of New Orleans Graduate School has appointed Nancy Biggio as the new associate vice president. Biggio has two decades of higher education experience. She has a doctorate in political science from the University of Alabama, spent some time teaching political science, and served as an associate provost for the last 10 years at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.
Bolivar, MOsbuniv.edu

SBU welcomes new faculty for 2021-2022 academic year

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Southwest Baptist University is pleased to announce several new faculty members for the 2021-2022 academic year. SBU’s faculty is integral in the University’s mission to be a Christ-centered, caring academic community preparing students to be servant leaders in a global society. New faculty members for the Fall...
Collegesmetroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Tech Announces New Vice President for Student Engagement and Well-Being

Georgia Institute of Technology has selected Luoluo Hong as the new vice president for Student Engagement and Well-Being after a nationwide search. Under Hong’s leadership, the newly created unit will integrate the divisions of Student Life and Campus Services, and bring together key nonacademic aspects of the Institute that impact the student experience. The new reporting structure will help foster a shared vision of creating a holistic and progressive approach to student success.
Collegestribuneledgernews.com

Reinhardt University starts fall semester with masks required indoors

Reinhardt University students started classes Monday for the first day of the fall semester, with many of its normal campus traditions, though masks are again required indoors. Walter May, dean of students at the university, said students seemed excited to be back. “The first day back went pretty well,” he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy