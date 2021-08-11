Cancel
WEDNESDAY UPDATES: $30 million in funding announced to support Missouri’s health care system

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 8 days ago
Gov. Mike Parson announced $30 million to support Missouri’s health care professionals and system that will be funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“We’ve consistently heard from our health care partners that staffing is one of the biggest challenges we continue to face,” Governor Parson said. “Our health care workers have been on the frontlines since day one, and our goal is to provide continued support with this additional effort.”

The state will commit $15 million to provide health care staffing for all Missouri-licensed or CMS-certified critical access, acute care and long-term care hospitals. Funding will be provided on a firm, fixed staffing rate and will not exceed the cap designated to each tier. The governor has also authorized several Missouri departments to join in on the contract, securing the agencies and commission the same fixed staffing rate to fill healthcare staffing needs.

Missouri will also commit the other $15 million to establish five to eight strategically located, state-funded monoclonal antibodies sites that will operate for 30 days each. Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that can help your body fight off COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization – if administered to high-risk patients soon after diagnosis. Site selection will be made in conjunction with regional and local partners. The state estimates the sites will be able to treat up to 2,000 patients across the state.

“DHSS stands ready and willing to take on this effort,” said DHSS Acting Director Robert Knodell. “Our health care system remains strong and focused on providing the best patient care possible. We believe this funding will provide relief in the system where it’s needed most.”

Officials report 82 Greene County COVID-19 deaths since July 1

Missouri's death toll from the delta variant of COVID-19 is rising, especially in the hard-hit southwestern corner of the state.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Wednesday that 82 people have died from COVID-19 since July 1. The health department cited 67 deaths in July and 15 in the first nine days of August. Seven Boone County residents have died during that same period.

The state health department's COVID-19 dashboard shows Missouri is nearing the sad milestone of 10,000 deaths. As of Wednesday, 9,982 Missourians have died from the virus since the pandemic began. State data also showed 3,282 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday, the biggest one-day count since January. The seven-day average was 2,221.

COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, new cases top 3,000

After dipping for a single day, Missouri's coronavirus hospitalizations spiked above 2,000 again.

The state health dashboard 's latest data shows 2,200 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday. Of those patients, 644 were in the ICU.

The number of ICU patients in the Show-Me State is just 41 patients away from Missouri's previous peak on Dec. 22 of last year. Initial data from Monday's hospitalizations show Missouri surpassed that peak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7d0C_0bOp7hii00
Missouri hospitalization dashboard on Aug. 11.

Along with the spike in hospitalizations, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recorded 3,282 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday morning. Throughout the pandemic, 593,015 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state.

Additionally, the state health dashboard added 931 probable cases, bringing the total up to 116,518.

Twelve more deaths were recorded Wednesday morning. The state's death toll continued inching closer to 10,000, sitting just 18 away at 9,982.

The statewide seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate increased slightly Wednesday to 14.5%.

