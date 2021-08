Have you ever found yourself drudging through the day wishing there was something you could do to feel well-rested and alert? Unfortunately, most people have responsibilities like work or children that mean they have little control over what time they wake up in the morning. But that doesn’t mean you’re destined for a lifetime of drowsiness. That’s because the key to getting more sleep might have nothing to do with waking up later and everything to do with going to bed earlier.