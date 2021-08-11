Dolly Sods Wilderness - Novice, 12-mile Backpacking Trip
Registration is required for this activity. INTRODUCTION: This trip is designed as a follow-up activity for AMC Novice Backpacking Workshop participants. Workshop participants will be given priority for registration. On this three-day, two-night backpacking trip, we will be entering the Dolly Sods Wilderness by way of Canaan Valley (FR80). We will be hiking the high meadows of Big Stonecoal Run and Breathed Mountain and visiting the Lion's Head and the Forks of Red Creek. Trip features include waterfalls, stargazing, a nice swimming hole and blueberries, if the bears have left any for us. This trip has been scheduled on weekdays to enhance the wilderness experience for the crew. Dolly Sods Wilderness is a 17,000 acre remote wilderness area located in the Monongahela National Forest of West Virginia. The topography is dominated by the Red Creek watershed bounded by Cabin Mountain to the west and the Eastern Continental Divide to the east. Named for German-immigrants, that Dahle family that once worked this land, the Dolly Sods contains heath and bog eco-systems more representative of southern Canada than the neighboring forests. The blueberries should be ripe and dark-sky stargazing is promising.activities.outdoors.org
