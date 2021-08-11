Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Dolly Sods Wilderness - Novice, 12-mile Backpacking Trip

outdoors.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. INTRODUCTION: This trip is designed as a follow-up activity for AMC Novice Backpacking Workshop participants. Workshop participants will be given priority for registration. On this three-day, two-night backpacking trip, we will be entering the Dolly Sods Wilderness by way of Canaan Valley (FR80). We will be hiking the high meadows of Big Stonecoal Run and Breathed Mountain and visiting the Lion's Head and the Forks of Red Creek. Trip features include waterfalls, stargazing, a nice swimming hole and blueberries, if the bears have left any for us. This trip has been scheduled on weekdays to enhance the wilderness experience for the crew. Dolly Sods Wilderness is a 17,000 acre remote wilderness area located in the Monongahela National Forest of West Virginia. The topography is dominated by the Red Creek watershed bounded by Cabin Mountain to the west and the Eastern Continental Divide to the east. Named for German-immigrants, that Dahle family that once worked this land, the Dolly Sods contains heath and bog eco-systems more representative of southern Canada than the neighboring forests. The blueberries should be ripe and dark-sky stargazing is promising.

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilderness Area#Sods#Backpacking Trip#The Dolly Sods Wilderness#The Forks Of Red Creek#German#Big Stonecoal#Fws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hiking the 4000 Footers Weekend: Crawford Notch

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) This weekend is designed for active, fit participants interested in summiting some 4000+ foot peaks in Crawford Notch. Participants may be after the 48 peaks or just interested in some moderately challenging hiking in the White Mountains with a group. The program will commence Friday evening with dinner, followed by a welcome session where you will meet and greet other group members and guides, and learn about the hikes being offered that weekend. Our professional guides will cover what to expect during the hike including terrain, trail conditions and weather, hiking safety, a recommended gear list, leave no trace, and more. Additionally, during the hike, guides will point out interesting flora/fauna along the way. The group will attempt to hike at least one 4000 footer on Saturday and one on Sunday, with the possibility to do several. Actual hiking destinations may vary based on weather and trail conditions, but options include: Mt. Tom, Mt. Field, Mt. Willey, Mt. Pierce, Mt. Webster, Mt. Jackson, and Mt. Hale.
Hobbiesosceolasun.com

Wild blueberry wilderness

My husband and I love camping in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA). Every year, we would go over Labor Day weekend. We chose that time of year because the bugs were usually gone by then and nights were cool, and the days were sunny and dry. We would tell...
Hobbiesoutdoors.org

White Mountain Backpacking (ages 15-17)

Registration is required for this activity. The trails that traverse the White Mountain National Forest are old- some of them dating back centuries. Have you ever wondered who created them, how this land was conserved, and what you could do to be a part of their story? During this conservation focused backpacking course participants will learn how to travel together in the backcountry while hiking those trails through the forests and mountains of the White Mountain National Forest. The group will have numerous opportunities to gain skills in camp set-up, backcountry cooking, map and compass use, decision making, and leadership all with the backdrop of the spectacular White Mountains. Additionally, the group will take time to discuss, explore, and reflect upon the relationship between people and the environment, as well as the history of the White Mountains and public lands more broadly. Part of this exploration will include a half day of trail work with staff from the AMC's Trails Department along the group's backcountry route. This program will start and end at the AMC's Pinkham Notch Visitor Center. Scholarships are available.
Traveloutdoors.org

Canoe&Kayak, QW, St Regis area in the Adirondacks, wilderness trip

Registration is required for this activity. Last year, we had so much fun in the St. Regis area, so let's return to it again! We will put in on Thursday morning at Little Clear pond - accessible from route 30; paddle to the far North end, then portage (this is not a long portage) to Green Pond to the NE and make camp there. From there, we will do day trips on the following days. We will paddle to the Upper St. Regis Lake through Little Long Pond and Bear Pond. The trip is limited to 8 people, so please register early.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt Shaw Day Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Shaw is a gem on the 52 WAV list as the highest peak in the Ossipee Range at 2,990 ft with incredible views of Lake Winnipesaukee to the south and the Sandwich Range to the north! The hike is a 7.7-mile loop in the woods. We will summit Mt. Shaw directly and descend over Black Snout and Tate Mountain, gaining 2,450' of elevation. We plan on maintaining a moderate pace. With stops for views and lunch, you should plan on 6+ hours. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Traveloutdoors.org

Cold River Camp Week 8

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. (best time to call: before 9pm) Come hike and relax in beautiful Evans Notch at historic Cold River Camp, jewel of the White Mountains. The Appalachian Mountain Club's Cold River Camp is a wonderful vacation destination for experiencing the charms of the White Mountains. Local hiking trails abound, from easy to challenging. Open summits, brooks, secluded pools. The Presidentials and North Conway are within striking distance for day trips, as are the Saco and Androscoggin Rivers. Settle into your cabin for a week or partial week to hike, swim, paddle, bike or simply relax. Most guests return to this peaceful place year after year. Come be part of the Cold River Camp community. We look forward to seeing you! Highlights Include: •Private cabins •Delicious, to-go meals 3x a day •Robust COVID-19 safety protocols •Hike Consultant on-site to advise you in planning your daily adventures If you cannot spend an entire week at camp, we also accept partial week reservations. Contact registrar for details and availability. For more information and a COVID FAQ, visit the Cold River Camp website.
Lifestyledawsonnews.com

Former DCN Editor heading a new, all-inclusive backpacking trip for beginners

A new experience is coming to World’s Best Adventures, one that takes people on a four-day, three-night hike through a portion of the Appalachian Trail. No equipment or camping background necessary, this trip only requires yourself, clothes and a sleeping bag. Food and gear are all provided. The travel company intends to launch its first all-inclusive journey this fall at a to-be-determined date.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

ACTIVITY RESERVATIONS

Join AMC Outdoor Guides on an attempt to summit New England's highest peak, Mount Washington. At 6,288' the "rock pile" towers over the surrounding peaks and should be on everyone's bucket list. A challenging and spectacular peak, Mt. Washington is often underestimated due to its relatively low elevation and short mileage. But its extreme weather, rocky terrain, and exposure to the element rivals peaks twice its elevation. Mt. Washington is notorious for its extreme weather, including the highest surface wind speed ever recorded by man, 231 mph! At 4.2 miles one way, this will be an exciting and challenging hike. Round trip distance approximately 9 miles, varies based on trails taken on the hike down. This trip involves difficult hiking on steep, rocky terrain. Weather can change quickly and become quite cold and windy above treeline. Participants should be in good hiking shape, have proper hiking boots and clothing and be prepared for an alpine adventure! There is no guarantee the group will reach the summit. AMC Guides will decide if a summit attempt can be made based on weather and other safety conditions. Participants must be able to hike up and down the mountain, a ride via the Mount Washington Auto Road can not be guaranteed.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

3 pm Wednesday hike at Curran Wildlife Preserve, Concert and Swim

Registration is required for this activity. Meet at 37 Ryefield Road, Scituate, RI 02831 at 3 pm. Follow Ryefield Road down to the water front parking lot. We will carpool to nearby Curran Wildlife Preserve as parking is very limited there. Some trails run along the pond and worth a picture. This place is a gem. As we hike, we'll learn a little bit about how Rhode Island's land trusts came about. The history of land trusts is not what you think. After the hike, we will go to Rufino's Pizzeria where there is a lot more than just pizza. Check them out at rufinospizzeriamenu.com. You can bring your own dinner as we can eat outside.. 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Caribbean Soul Duo will perform at Hope Pond, Ryefield Road, Scituate. Bring dancing feet and a folding chair. Below is URL to access map of Curran. J L Curran Wildlife Management Area 617 Laten Knight Rd Cranston, RI - MapQuest Bring snack/hydration, bug spray. The trails are a bit rocky with a lot of roots so hiking footwear is recommended or wear thick soled sneaks with a lot of tread. If you're a swimmer, wear your bathing suit under clothes as you can swim before or during the concert. Please take Covid precautions into consideration. Throw a folding chair in your car for the concert. QUESTIONS: CALL LINDA PEASE 401-351-2234.
Santa Rosa, CAca.gov

Junior Rangers: Introduction to Backpacking and Wilderness Safety

Calling all nature-loving kids! Check out this interactive series where kids grow their outdoor skills and help steward the earth. Youth ages 7-13 will explore regional parks with a ranger and park staff. To earn their official SCRP Junior Ranger badge and certification, kids must complete the Junior Ranger Passport booklet, which consists of completing a skills-building course, natural exploration course and assisting park staff at one service day event. Booklets are available at programs.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt. Carrigain Day Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Carrigain (4,682 feet) is a popular New Hampshire 48 due to its outstanding 360 degree views and gorgeous ridge line trail. We will take a moderately paced 10.5 mile out and back hike to the summit, where we can explore the observation tower which gives hikers an incredible view of nearly all the 4000 footers of NH. Our pace will average about 2 miles per hour on some of the easier terrain and slower on the steeper and technical sections. Elevation gain will be 3450 feet. The trip will start early in the morning and depending on how long we spend at the top should take somewhere between 6 to 8 hours. The priority is enjoying the scenery and company as well as getting back into hiking shape after the past 12 months. You should be in good shape and have done 5 to 7 mile hikes with elevation in the past year. Please wear a face covering when we first meet; we will probably be able to take them off for most of the hike but will need them just in case. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt Jackson (4K) and Webster (52WAV) Day Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a 7 mile hike over two of the finest views in the White Mountains. On a clear day, the open summit of Mount Jackson offers fine views of the Presidential Range, from Pierce to Washington. Not to be outdone, Mount Webster offers stunning views of Crawford Notch and the Willey Range. Along the way, we'll visit Elephant Head lookout and Bugle Cliff, and a lovely waterfall. Participants should be comfortable hiking at a moderate pace (~1,5 MPH average) over fairly steep and rugged terrain, with modest scrambling near the Jackson summit. For emergency purposes, we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Animalswgnsradio.com

Animal Encounters at Wilderness Station

Throughout September, animal lovers of all ages can learn more about what maybe crawling, slithering, sliding, flying, and hopping across local trails or even in your own backyard?. Each Saturday in September, officials at the Wilderness Station in Barfield Park will look at one of their resident education animals for...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hiking Mt. Tom & Mt. Willey

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an approximately 8 mile hike to the summits of Mt. Tom, Mt. Field & Mt. Willey, 3 of the NH 4000 Footers. We will hike the A-Z, Avalon & Willey Range Trails, with approximately 4000 feet of elevation change. Hikers may wish to stay overnight Saturday &/or Sunday at the AMC Highland Center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy