According To Safewise, These Are The 10 Safest Cities To Live In Nebraska In 2021

By Delana Lefevers
Only In Nebraska
Only In Nebraska
 8 days ago

We know and love Nebraska as a relatively low-crime place to live, and many of our towns and cities report crime rates that are far below the national averages. Online safety resource Safewise looked at FBI crime statistics for Nebraska cities and came up with a ranking based on the number of reported violent and property crimes per 1,000 people. It’s important to note that the terms “safe” and “dangerous” are used here only to refer to crime rates and not to any other aspect of these towns.

1. Schuyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tinpQ_0bOp69xA00
Ammodramus, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Schuyler steals the top spot from Seward this year, which dropped to #2. The 6,396-person town reported a violent crime rate of 0.5 per 1,000 people and a property crime rate of 3.9. Both of the categories decreased significantly from the numbers reported in 2020.

2. Seward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwXM7_0bOp69xA00
Ammodramus, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Nebraska's 4th of July City dropped from #1 in 2020 to #2 in 2021. Both violent crime and property crime actually decreased in Seward over that time; property crime was down from 9.8 per 1000 people in 2020 to 5.5 in 2021. Violent crime decreased from 0.4 to 0.3 over the same time period.

3. La Vista

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qo8qI_0bOp69xA00
By Paltron - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
This Sarpy County city of 17,000 people moved up one spot in the ranking from last year. Property crime was down from its 2020 total of 15.7 to 10.5 per 1000 people, but violent crime increased slightly from 0.9 in 2020 to 1.1 in 2021.

4. Gering

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGIq7_0bOp69xA00
Ammodramus, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Gering, located in western Nebraska at the base of the Scottsbluff National Monument, has a population of 8,189. In 2021, property crime decreased from the previous year, going from 13.6 per 1000 people to 11.6. Violent crime also decreased, from a 2020 total of 13.6 to 11.6 in 2021.

5. Columbus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmFQC_0bOp69xA00
Ammodramus, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
The Platte County city of Columbus climbed one spot from last year's ranking, coming in at #5 for 2021. Property crime decreased ever so slightly from 15.4 per 1000 people to 15.3, and violent crime increased ever so slightly from 1.1 in 2020 to 1.2 in 2021.

6. Blair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuuw3_0bOp69xA00
Ammodramus, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
The county seat of Washington County, Blair's spot on the ranking dropped from #5 in 2020 to #6 in 2021. Property crime saw a decrease from 15.8 per 1000 people to 15.2, while violent crime increased from from 1.0 in 2020 to 1.3 in 2021.

7. Norfolk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNIHa_0bOp69xA00
Ammodramus, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Johnny Carson's hometown gained two spots in the ranking, going from #9 last year to #7 this year. That change can be attributed to its significant decrease in property crime, which was 18.2 per 1000 people in 2020 and 15.4 in 2021. Violent crime, however, increased slightly from 1.2 per 1000 people in 2020 to 1.3 in 2021.

8. Ralston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jn5Ee_0bOp69xA00
Jared Winkler, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Ralston, a city bordered on three sides by Omaha, has a population of just over 7,400 residents. Property crime saw a decrease - from 17.3 in 2020 to 14.5 in 2021 - but violent crime increased per 1000 people from 1.5 to 1.6.

9. Beatrice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIJdZ_0bOp69xA00
Ammodramus, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Beatrice is the only newcomer to the top 10 safest cities in Nebraska this year. It jumped a whopping 11 spots from its 2020 ranking. Property crime was 23.9 per 1000 people in 2020 and dropped to 15.9 in 2021. Violent crime also decreased, going from 2.7 per 1000 people to 1.8 in the same time period.

10. Lexington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cf0Dp_0bOp69xA00
Matthew Trump at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Lexington showed a significant drop in its safety ranking, going from #3 in 2020 to #10 in 2021. Still, it's one of the safest cities in Nebraska with a property crime rate of 16.2 per 1000 people (up from 14.1 in 2020) and a violent crime rate of 2.0 (up from 1.0 last year).

Overall, Nebraska’s property crime and violent crime rates are quite a bit lower than the national average; we have the 23rd-lowest property crime rate and the 21st-lowest violent crime in the country.

See the entire Safewise report here for more information on 2021 crime rates in Nebraska.

See the entire Safewise report here for more information on 2021 crime rates in Nebraska.

Only In Nebraska

Only In Nebraska

