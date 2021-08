The rapper has more entries for both video and song of the year than any other artist. Megan Thee Stallion is all over the first-round ballot for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Counting both lead and featured credits, Megan has five of the 53 entries for video of the year and five of the 60 entries for song of the year -- more than any other artist. She is entered in both categories with her own hits “Body” and “Thot Shit,” and as a featured artist on Cardi B’s “WAP,” Lil Baby’s “On Me” (remix) and Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes.”