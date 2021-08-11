Fort Desolation Fest Invites Locals to Join the Fun
Fort Desolation Fest Invites Locals to Join the Fun. This new music festival at the Gateway to Capitol Reef National Park is about adventures by day and music by night. Fort Desolation, a brand that creates goods and events for adventure travelers, has announced its first annual Fort Desolation Fest this August 20-21, 2021, at Cougar Ridge Resort in Torrey, Utah. Locals in Wayne and Garfield counties can save 20% off tickets with the code REEF.suindependent.com
