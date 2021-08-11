Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Torrey, UT

Fort Desolation Fest Invites Locals to Join the Fun

By James McFadden
suindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Desolation Fest Invites Locals to Join the Fun. This new music festival at the Gateway to Capitol Reef National Park is about adventures by day and music by night. Fort Desolation, a brand that creates goods and events for adventure travelers, has announced its first annual Fort Desolation Fest this August 20-21, 2021, at Cougar Ridge Resort in Torrey, Utah. Locals in Wayne and Garfield counties can save 20% off tickets with the code REEF.

suindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrey, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Camping#Bikers#Earth#Cougar#Cornerstone Av#The State Room Presents#The White Buffalo#The Band Of Heathens#Pete Sands The Drifters
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esther Rose
Person
Lilly Hiatt
Person
Jaime Wyatt
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. senators urge FTC to probe Tesla over self-driving claims

SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe Tesla (TSLA.O), saying the company has misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving. "Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy