Video Games

Sample Minecraft Caves & Cliffs: Part Two in the latest experimental snapshot

By Austin Wood
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minecraft experimental snapshot version 3 is now available to players looking to try out the big Caves & Cliffs: Part Two update ahead of its official release. "In Caves & Cliffs: Part II, we’re not only updating the caves and adding new mountains – we are also changing the overall terrain generation to make it all fit together," developer Mojang wrote in a newly updated blog post (thanks, PC Gamer).

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

