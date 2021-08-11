Arbitrator rules in favor of Colorado Springs Philharmonic in labor battle with musicians
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The labor battle between the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and its unionized musicians continues. But the musicians were dealt a blow Tuesday in the nearly year-long struggle with management over their canceled contract, when an arbitrator found that the board’s decision to cancel the contract was appropriate and legal due to force majeure, i.e. the unforseen circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.www.kktv.com
