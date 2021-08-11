Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Everything You Need To Know About The California Recall Election

By Lydia O'Connor
HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in history, California voters will have the opportunity to oust their governor from office and pick a replacement from a lengthy list of aspiring leaders. The recall election on Sept. 14 ― an ordeal that’s costing taxpayers $276 million ― could upend Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s political future and change the course of California history. But the process, stakes and possible outcomes of the recall election aren’t widely understood.

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
State
California State
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Recall Election#Car Registration#Democratic#Republican#Californians#Sheriff#The Sacramento Bee#French Laundry#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
California StateCBS News

Governor Newsom recall election in California: Who are the candidates, how does it work - and all your other questions answered

Democrats dominate politics in California and no Republican has won statewide since 2006. But the upcoming recall election on September 14 is presenting a serious political challenge to gained traction in collecting signatures. The election is set to take place amid a rise in COVID cases and as wildfires rage in the state. The election also presents a key test for how voters will respond to the way Democratic governors handled the pandemic.
California StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Federal Lawsuit Claims Recall Election to Oust California Gov. Newsom Violates the ‘Essence of a Democratic Society’

Two voters have filed a federal lawsuit against the state of California over its upcoming recall election to oust Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. Their argument? That California’s recall process violates the equal protection clause of the United States Constitution. The plaintiffs hope to stop — or at least change — the election to recall Newsom, which will conclude on September 14, 2021.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

CBS News Poll: Data Suggests Governor Newsom May Face Turnout Challenge In Recall Election

CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) – With a month left until the recall election, Governor Gavin Newsom met with volunteers at a phone bank Sunday, after visiting three Los Angeles area churches. A new CBS poll on California found that Newsom may be facing something of a turnout challenge. The poll also found the state’s vaccinated are voicing judgment toward the unvaccinated for the recent spikes in new COVID-19 cases. “I’m vaccinated. I’m frustrated with the unvaccinated,” Newsom said. Emergency room physician Dr. Haig Aintablian said he and his coworkers are also among those struggling with the unvaccinated. “We are frustrated. We’re at a point where our...
California Statekcrw.com

California recall election voter guide: How to vote and what happens after

For the first time in nearly two decades, California voters will decide whether to remove their governor in a recall election set for Sept. 14. The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom gained steam during the COVID-19 pandemic with protests of the public health restrictions implemented by the governor and a judge giving recall proponents extra time to gather the required 1.5 million signatures to put the question before voters.
Texas StatePOLITICO

Redistricting looms in Texas

Editor’s Note: Weekly Score is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Campaigns policy newsletter, Morning Score. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
California StateWashington Post

Meet the leading candidate to unseat California’s governor — who doesn’t believe in the minimum wage

Radio host Larry Elder, the leading opponent to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), has long embraced the position that the minimum wage is unnecessary. The conservative even told a newspaper editorial board last week that “the ideal minimum wage is $0.00,” adding, “Why two people who are adults can’t determine what the price of labor ought to be is beyond me.”
California Statekyma.com

Governor Newsom approves another California stimulus

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. - California Governor Gavin Newsom has approved another stimulus for folks who made less than $75,000 in 2020. Also, you have to make sure your 2020 taxes are complete. If you received the first Golden State Stimulus earlier this year, you may not qualify for this new...
California StateKTLA.com

California seeing signs COVID surge is slowing

California enters a crucial phase in its battle against the Delta variant this week — the reopening of schools — with some hopeful signs: The number of people being infected and falling seriously ill with COVID-19 is no longer accelerating at dramatic rates and even beginning to flatten in some areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy