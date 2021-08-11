Everything You Need To Know About The California Recall Election

CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) – With a month left until the recall election, Governor Gavin Newsom met with volunteers at a phone bank Sunday, after visiting three Los Angeles area churches. A new CBS poll on California found that Newsom may be facing something of a turnout challenge. The poll also found the state’s vaccinated are voicing judgment toward the unvaccinated for the recent spikes in new COVID-19 cases. “I’m vaccinated. I’m frustrated with the unvaccinated,” Newsom said. Emergency room physician Dr. Haig Aintablian said he and his coworkers are also among those struggling with the unvaccinated. “We are frustrated. We’re at a point where our...