Pullman, WA

Reefer Sadness: Pullman blaze that razed two homes caused by discarded joint

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe embers from a marijuana joint ignited a fire in Pullman on Sunday that razed two homes and displaced a dozen college students. Two visitors from Colorado were at a home at 825 NE Maple St. and told firefighters they were smoking pot on an outdoor deck. A nearby couch caught fire and then winds blew embers onto the deck and the home. The fire spread and destroyed the home, according to fire investigators.

