Portsmouth hires new police chief — and didn’t have to look far

Renado Prince answers a question during a community forum held for the final three candidates for Portsmouth police chief position at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

Portsmouth’s Assistant Police Chief Renado Prince has been promoted to the department’s top job.

City Manager Angel Jones chose Prince over two other finalists, officials said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Prince has been with the department since 2018 and has 38 years of law enforcement experience. He spent most of his career in North Carolina, working in the Wilmington Police Department and serving as Chief of Police at the airport in Jacksonville, N.C. He is also a retired Air Force veteran.

Jones said Prince’s familiarity with Portsmouth and time working for the police department helped him get the job.

“In the middle of this critical crime epidemic, his learning curve would be shorter to enable us to begin making the transformational changes needed to move the department and the City forward,” Jones said in the news release.

After a nationwide search, Prince was announced as one of three finalists for the job at a candidate forum July 28.

At the forum, Prince emphasized community relationships and said the department needed to focus on building connections. The pandemic pushed police away from that work, but he hopes to resume it soon. He said reducing violence in the city rested on all of its residents and pledged to work with local organizations.

Prince is taking over as the department struggles to retain and hire officers . The city, meanwhile is demanding a plan to address gun violence.

The job’s last two predecessors were forced out after tumultuous tenures.

In 2019, former Chief Tonya Chapman raised allegations of systemic racism with the department and said she was forced to resign after she tried to modernize Portsmouth’s police culture.

Angela Greene, who replaced Chapman from within the department, was fired last year , on the same day a judge dismissed controversial felony charges Portsmouth police filed against state Sen. Louise Lucas and 18 others stemming from a protest at the city’s Confederate monument. Greene has since sued the city and others , alleging wrongful termination and defamation.

