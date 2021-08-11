Scattered storms firing around Houston

A Flood Advisory is in effect for southeastern Harris County until 6:45 but after dropping 1.5" of rain in a short period of time, the storm has weakened. The remaining storms have fired up mainly north and west of the metro.

Where it's not raining it's really hot. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. due to dangerous heat index values. Most areas will see "feels like" temperatures between 106 to 110.

We will still have a chance for a few cooling downpours, but the overall coverage will be isolated. High temperatures will soar in the mid to upper 90s.

Make sure you take the necessary heat safety measures and keep a close eye on your kids, the elderly and your pets.

More of the same, heat and humidity for all, a few afternoon downpours for some.

Tropical Storm Fred has prompted Tropical Storm Warnings for parts of the Caribbean. It could wind up in the eastern Gulf this weekend. It does not appear to be a threat for the upper Texas coast. You can stay on top of everything happening in the tropics with our

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.