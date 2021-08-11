Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Scattered storms firing around Houston

Posted by 
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNvYd_0bOp20rn00

A Flood Advisory is in effect for southeastern Harris County until 6:45 but after dropping 1.5" of rain in a short period of time, the storm has weakened. The remaining storms have fired up mainly north and west of the metro.

Where it's not raining it's really hot. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. due to dangerous heat index values. Most areas will see "feels like" temperatures between 106 to 110.

We will still have a chance for a few cooling downpours, but the overall coverage will be isolated. High temperatures will soar in the mid to upper 90s.

Make sure you take the necessary heat safety measures and keep a close eye on your kids, the elderly and your pets.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.

What can we expect for the work week, any big changes?

More of the same, heat and humidity for all, a few afternoon downpours for some.

Is there anything to be concerned about in the tropics?

Tropical Storm Fred has prompted Tropical Storm Warnings for parts of the Caribbean. It could wind up in the eastern Gulf this weekend. It does not appear to be a threat for the upper Texas coast. You can stay on top of everything happening in the tropics with our
daily tropical update .

NOAA has also released an updated outlook for the Atlantic hurricane season.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties

Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Comments / 0

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
State
Colorado State
County
Harris County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Storm Warnings#Extreme Weather#A Flood Advisory#A Heat Advisory#Noaa#News Abc13 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy