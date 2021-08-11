Cancel
Texas State

State Fair of Texas To Announce Big Tex Choice Winners Aug. 29

By Staff Report
 7 days ago
The final countdown to three of the most coveted food titles in all of Texas begins. The State Fair of Texas will announce the three 17th Annual Big Tex Choice Award winners this month. On Sunday, Aug. 29, three winners will be crowned in the categories of: “Best Taste –...

