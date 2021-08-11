What to Eat and Drink During Austin Pride Weekend

Sometimes a nearby weekend getaway is just what you need — and what better place to visit than another much-cherished city in this vast Commonwealth? With a vibrant arts and music scene, Pittsburgh has become more than the vision of a steel town of its past — roughly a five-hour drive from Philly, it’s a great in-state destination to add to your road trip list. There’s plenty to do — visit one of our many museums or have some fun on a river of your choosing — and some beautiful places to eat. Stopping by for the weekend? Here’s a list of restaurants and bars where you’ll find the essence of the Steel City.