What to Eat and Drink During Austin Pride Weekend

By Nadia Chaudhury
Eater
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the Austin Pride parade, which was supposed to take place this weekend, has been postponed for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still local restaurants offering food and drink specials this week and month as ways to raise money for LGBTQ nonprofits.

austin.eater.com

