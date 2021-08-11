Survey: Parents Cite Insurance Headaches, Knowledge Barriers Around Rare Disease Management
Survey results underscore parents’ frustration with insurers when it comes to caring for their children with rare diseases. Patients with rare diseases may benefit from time limits for processing coverage decisions, increased transparency in the claims and preauthorization processes, and more expansive authorizations for continual needs, according to findings of a qualitative study that assessed experiences of both patients and parents. Results were published in the Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases.www.ajmc.com
