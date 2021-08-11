Survey: Parents Cite Insurance Headaches, Knowledge Barriers Around Rare Disease Management

Catlin Dennis, MPH, explains the importance of securing internet and technology access among vulnerable youth with diabetes. Having the flexibility for both in-person and telehealth visits for youth with diabetes will be a positive that comes out of COVID-19, said Catlin Dennis, MPH, the program manager of Novel Interventions in Children's Healthcare (NICH) at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon. Dennis' research on “COVID-19’s Impact on the Most Medically and Socially Vulnerable Youth With Diabetes” was presented at the American Diabetes Association’s 81st Scientific Sessions.