10 Handicap Accessible Hiking Trails in WNY

As we approach the peak of summer, we are reminded that there are plenty of things to do outside to cherish the warm weather months in Buffalo & WNY. Hiking is the perfect activity to appreciate the essence of the outdoors- fresh air and beautiful scenery. With our handicap readers in mind, we’ve compiled a list of hikes that are accessible to all. While our mission first and foremost is to provide a handicap accessible hiking guide, the requirements translate exceptionally well to those looking for stroller-friendly trails as well.