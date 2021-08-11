Cancel
Two Coaches Charged With Murder In Teen’s Heat-Related Death

Two Georgia basketball coaches have been charged with murder after a 16-year-old player collapsed during an outdoor basketball practice in 100-degree weather. According to ABC News 13, an Atlanta-area grand jury indicted the coaches, Larosa Walker-Asekere and Dwight Palmer last month, and charged them Tuesday (August 10) with second-degree murder, second-degree child cruelty and in the death of Imani Bell.

