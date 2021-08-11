Spencer Dinwiddie had an insane request for Wizards contract bonus

The Nets went into the opening night of free agency as a championship favorite and came out of it the same way, keeping their starting five intact. The Nets re-signed center Blake Griffin to a one-year deal, first reported by ESPN and confirmed by The Post. Even though they lost Jeff Green and seemed on the verge of losing Spencer Dinwiddie as well, holding onto Griffin — who started all 12 playoff games — should give them stability and much-needed grit.