Spencer Dinwiddie had an insane request for Wizards contract bonus
Sometimes, contract negotiations involve millions of dollars. For former Net Spencer Dinwiddie, it was a matter of… $1. Dinwiddie made it a point to include a bonus in his three-year, $62 million contract with the Wizards that will pay him $1 if Washington wins a championship during his time there. At first, the front office thought the bonus was a joke, according to The Athletic. But when Washington realized Dinwiddie was dead serious, it immediately added the clause to the contract.nypost.com
Comments / 0