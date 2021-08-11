Cancel
NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie had an insane request for Wizards contract bonus

By Evan Orris
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, contract negotiations involve millions of dollars. For former Net Spencer Dinwiddie, it was a matter of… $1. Dinwiddie made it a point to include a bonus in his three-year, $62 million contract with the Wizards that will pay him $1 if Washington wins a championship during his time there. At first, the front office thought the bonus was a joke, according to The Athletic. But when Washington realized Dinwiddie was dead serious, it immediately added the clause to the contract.

