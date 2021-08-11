UConn women’s basketball commit Ayanna Patterson named to U.S. 3x3 U18 World Cup team

UConn women’s basketball commit Ayanna Patterson was named to the U.S. roster for the 2021 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup, which will take place in Debrecen, Hungary, later this month.

The rest of the women’s squad includes Class of 2022 players Janiah Barker and Kiki Rice, as well as 2023 prospect Mikaylah Williams. The group will have a training camp in Chicago from Aug. 19-21 before participating in the tournament Aug. 24-29.

Patterson, a 6-foot-2 wing from Fort Wayne, Ind., who announced her commitment to UConn in March, has been in the USA Basketball system for a while. She played in the 2019 USA Basketball 3x3 U18 National Championship and also attended trials for the 2021 U19 World Cup team and 2019 U16 national team.

Patterson is known for her athleticism, dunking ability and huge upside. One recruiting expert believes she may have the biggest pro projection of her class.

Teams at the World Cup will play four games in the preliminary round with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals, and then from there the semifinals and medal games.

The World Cup games will be streamed at YouTube/FIBA3x3 .

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com