Jordan Footwear VP To Retire

Trevco announced its acquisition of Los Angeles-based women’s fashion brand, Sub Urban Riot. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. “The women’s fashion space has been long underserved in the print on demand market, especially across entertainment, music, pop culture, and sports. The best way to connect with women’s fashion is by combining great product, style and a brand story. Sub Urban Riot’s message coupled with Trevco’s POD capabilities and strong market presence allows us to reach customers at a competitive price and endless selection,” said Trevor George, CEO, Trevco, “Sub Urban Riot lives at the intersection of social commerce and fandom, an important part of licensing now and in the future.”
