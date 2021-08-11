Cancel
Jordan Footwear VP To Retire

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGentry Humphrey has announced his retirement from Nike Inc., according to a Complex report. He most recently served as the VP of Footwear for the Jordan Brand and has been with Nike since 1994. Kris Wright, currently VP of global mens’ footwear, sports lifestyle product, succeeds Humphrey. Photo courtesy Gentry...

#Retirement#Footwear#Jordan Footwear Vp#Nike Inc#Complex#The Jordan Brand
