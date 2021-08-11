McClure Urges Constituents to Call Governor In Support of TRS Bill to Be Signed
A local State Senator is still waiting on the Governor to act on a bill that addresses the state’s teacher shortage and COVID-19 learning loss. 50th District State Senator Steve McClure says his teacher retirement bill that will allow teachers to pay into the Teachers Retirement System if they are moving from a private to a public school is still waiting on Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk for his signature.wlds.com
