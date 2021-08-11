Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

McClure Urges Constituents to Call Governor In Support of TRS Bill to Be Signed

wlds.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local State Senator is still waiting on the Governor to act on a bill that addresses the state’s teacher shortage and COVID-19 learning loss. 50th District State Senator Steve McClure says his teacher retirement bill that will allow teachers to pay into the Teachers Retirement System if they are moving from a private to a public school is still waiting on Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk for his signature.

wlds.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trs#Retirement#District State#House#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicssouthernillinoisnow.com

Governor says comprehensive reform of state firearms laws

Governor JB Pritzker is signing what he calls the most comprehensive form to state firearms laws in over a generation. State Police Director Brendan Kelly says the FOID and Concealed Carry License will now become one. “Instead of carrying around 2 cards that has 2 different processes and 2 different...
Politicswlds.com

Governor Signs Bill Ending Immigrant Detention in the State

Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a package of legislation to further protect immigrants and refugees in the state. One new law makes it a civil rights violation for employers to harass or refuse to hire an employee on the basis of their work authorization status. Another tackles targeted violence and hate crimes against immigrants.
Congress & CourtsKSLA

House committee takes no action on mask bill, sponsor to amend it

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The House Public Health Welfare and Labor Committee took no action Wednesday on a bill dealing with masks, COVID-19 and schools. The committee discussed HB1003, sponsored by Rep. Julie Mayberry (R-Hensley) and Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould). Under the bill, masks would be required for students...
U.S. Politicskasu.org

House Committee Members Fail To Pass Two Bills Amending State's Mask Mandate Ban

An Arkansas House committee failed to advance two bills that would have amended the state’s current ban on mask mandates, likely ending the chance of passing before the end of the special session. By a series of voice votes Thursday, members of the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor did not pass either House Bill 1003 or House Bill 1004. Both would have given school boards the authority to require the wearing of masks.
HealthMyNorthwest.com

Not much point in suing over Inslee’s vaccine order, says former state Attorney General

The vaccine order from Gov. Inslee for all state workers stands on pretty firm legal ground, according to former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna. McKenna told KIRO Radio’s Tom & Curley Show that there wouldn’t be much point in somebody suing over the legality of the order. And, he explained why Governor Inslee stopped short of ordering the legislative and judicial branches to follow suit:
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Distributes First Wave Of COVID-19 Relief Grants To Local Governments

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker today announced that $40 million in payments are being made to 74 local governments, representing the first wave of more than $742 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) aid to 1,250 small cities, towns and villages across Illinois. These federal relief dollars can be used to cover expenses incurred while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the first payments now made, the administration is urging local governments who have not yet Continue Reading
PoliticsWinston-Salem Journal

Governor signs 'Hege bill' into law

Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Monday the so-called Gerald Hege bill that bars felons, including those who have had their records expunged, from running for sheriff. Hege is the controversial former Davidson County sheriff. Cooper signed the bill without comment. House Bill 312 cleared the state legislature on Aug....
Economymansionglobal.com

What Property Tax Changes Are Being Considered by Gov. Pritzker in Illinois?

Every week, Mansion Global poses a tax question to real estate tax attorneys. Here is this week’s question. Q. Can you explain the proposed property tax changes recently passed by the Illinois General Assembly?. A. The Illinois General Assembly passed a bill in May that gives local taxing authorities a...
Redmond, ORredmondspokesman.com

Redmond School Board chair rejects mask appeal by governor

The chairwoman of the Redmond School Board rejected a letter Tuesday from Gov. Kate Brown who was responding to school leaders who said they would defy the state's mask mandate for K-12 schools. Shawn Hartfield, the chairwoman of the Redmond School Board, told The Bulletin the governor's letter "fails to...
Politicsfreedom929.com

ADAM NIEMERG URGES CONSTITUENTS TO CONTACT GOVERNOR’S OFFICE

(DIETERICH) State Representative Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) says the Governor is exceeding his power by putting into effect the statewide school face mandate, which is not guided by science or logic. The area lawmaker says this is the last straw for many parents and guardians in Illinois because our children are now being used for the Governor’s political agenda which is unacceptable. Everyone should call the Governor’s office in Springfield to voice their concerns and displeasure about the statewide face mask mandate.
Little Rock, ARCourier News

Governor calls extraordinary session

LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called the Legislature back to Little Rock today for a special session to create an exception to Act 1002 that will give public school boards flexibility to protect those school children who are 11 and younger and not eligible for a vaccine. Act...

Comments / 0

Community Policy