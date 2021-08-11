Cancel
Politics

Gov. Kate Brown declares State of Emergency due to forecasted heat

The News Guard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kate Brown declared Tuesday, Aug. 10, a state of emergency in Oregon to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecasted excessively high temperatures. The emergency declaration was triggered by the need for state agencies to assist local and Tribal jurisdictions in providing for the health and safety of their residents. Multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions.

Oregon Statecrescentcitytimes.com

Oregon Sheriff Gives It to Gov Kate Brown

I write to you today in hopes of opening a dialogue and as a last resort to put you on notice that we the people of Union County, Oregon have had enough!. Enough of your overreaching mandates! Enough of your bullying threats. Enough of you dictating our state by fear. You have once again initiated what many consider to be an unconstitutional mandate requiring our children to wear a mask while in school. You have gone so far as to threaten our teacher’s livelihoods and their ability to provide for their family with fines and certification revocations if they don’t enforce your mandate. You have backed our school board members into a corner even though the east side of the state has expressed a desire to have local control over these situations.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Gov. David Ige declares state of emergency for Hawaii County after wildfire scorches at least 40,000 acres

Gov. David Ige today declared a state of emergency for Hawaii island due to the wildfire that burned at least 40,000 acres of land. The declaration allows the governor to activate the major disaster fund and spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of Hawaii County residents and visitors, according to a news release from his office.
Nevada StatePosted by
CBS Sacramento

Newsom Declares State Of Emergency In Placer, Nevada Counties Due To River Fire

COLFAX (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom On Thursday declared a stated of emergency for multiple counties ravaged by wildfires that have burned thousands of acres and forced thousands from their homes. The emergency proclamation is for Nevada and Placer counties, where the River Fire is burning, and Siskiyou County, where the Antelope Fire is burning. In the proclamation, Newsom said the conditions of and caused by both fires require more than a single local government to appropriately respond. The emergency proclamation will bring more resources to the impacted areas as fire crews continue to get a handle on the flames. Newsom also announced the state secured a FEMA grant to support the fight against the River Fire. More than 7,200 people were evacuated from their homes in Nevada (4,298) and Placer (3,000) counties, according to the California Office of Emergency Services. In Siskiyou County, 430 people have been forced from their homes. As of Thursday evening, more than 18,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders across eight counties battling wildfires.
Traffic Accidentstillamookheadlightherald.com

Gov. Brown announces deployment of Oregon National Guard members

Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday, Aug. 13, she will be deploying up to 1,500 Oregon National Guard members to support frontline health care workers as Oregon hospitals face a surge of hospitalizations due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant. Beginning Aug. 20, an initial 500 Guard members will...
PoliticsWDTV

W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced Monday that he has issued a State of Preparedness in advance of additional rain forecasted to affect West Virginia this week from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. This State of Preparedness covers all 55 counties and allows for the mobilization of...
Haywood County, NCwnctimes.com

State of Emergency Declared in Haywood County Due to Tropical Storm Fred

State of Emergency Declared in Haywood County August 17, 2021. The following Proclamation is issued by the Chairman of the Haywood County Board of Commissioners:. WHEREAS, information from the National Weather Service and other sources have predicted that the ruminates of post Tropical Storm Fred is approaching western North Carolina and is likely to cause moderate impact the region, such that a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our area on August 16, 2021 as the area has received heavy rainfall prior to the storms impact; and.
Carney, MIthebaycities.com

Governor Gretchen Whitmer last evening declared a state of emergency for Menominee County due to yesterday’s large fire at a cedar mill in the Village of Carney

Thursday afternoon a fire began at Superior Cedar Products in the Village of Carney. The fire quickly escalated in a woodpile. More than 100 firefighters from both Michigan and Wisconsin responded to the out-of-control blaze. Although firefighters have established a perimeter and contained the blaze, this emergency will demand an ongoing response. Menominee County requested a governor’s declaration. Governor Whitmer’s declaration concludes that additional assistance may be required to protect health, safety and property and to lessen or avert the threat of more severe and lasting harm.
PoliticsWSJM

Whitmer Declares Emergency In Part Of Upper Peninsula

From the Associated Press — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in a western Upper Peninsula county where crews were battling a large fire at a cedar mill. Whitmer says the order was made Thursday night for Menominee County. and was done to make sure state resources...
Redmond, ORredmondspokesman.com

Redmond School Board chair rejects mask appeal by governor

The chairwoman of the Redmond School Board rejected a letter Tuesday from Gov. Kate Brown who was responding to school leaders who said they would defy the state's mask mandate for K-12 schools. Shawn Hartfield, the chairwoman of the Redmond School Board, told The Bulletin the governor's letter "fails to...
Dalton, GAWDEF

Dalton leaders declare state of emergency over Covid

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The city council of Dalton declared a state of emergency in tonight’s meeting over rising Covid cases. The Mayor’s declaration allows fire and police to provide personnel to assist Hamilton Medical Center. People with EMT training will help in the hospital and others will help with stocking and handling supplies.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Nikki Fried calls on DeSantis to declare state of emergency, accept fed help

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Citing new state and federal COVID-19 statistics, Florida Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday to declare a state of emergency and draw down federal disaster assistance. In her daily announcements of updated COVID data, Fried said Monday that conditions in Florida are becoming dire, yet DeSantis has shown […] The post Nikki Fried calls on DeSantis to declare state of emergency, accept fed help appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness for heavy rain

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice announced that he has issued a State of Preparedness in advance of additional rain forecasted to affect West Virginia this week from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. This State of Preparedness covers all 55 counties and allows for the mobilization of resources to...
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

Newsom declares state of emergency as Dixie, Tamarack, Fly fires spread

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California’s wildfire season rages on and firefighters continue to battle multiple blazes, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Alpine, Butte, Lassen and Plumas counties. The proclamation is in response to the Dixie, Tamarack and Fly fires, which collectively have burned more than 249,000...
Muskogee County, OKNews On 6

Muskogee County Commissioners Declare State Of Emergency

Muskogee County commissioners declare a new state of emergency. They did the same thing last year November and that order expired earlier this year. "The point of the emergency is to draw attention to the fact that our numbers are going back up," said Commissioner Ken Doke. He said county...
Environmentelkhornmediagroup.com

Umatilla, Morrow counties are included in heat emergency declaration

SALEM – At the request of the Oregon Health Authority, Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency in 23 counties to ensure additional resources are available to respond to excessive high temperatures. The Office of Emergency Management has been directed to activate the state’s Emergency Coordination Center to respond.

