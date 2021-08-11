Gov. Kate Brown declares State of Emergency due to forecasted heat
Gov. Kate Brown declared Tuesday, Aug. 10, a state of emergency in Oregon to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecasted excessively high temperatures. The emergency declaration was triggered by the need for state agencies to assist local and Tribal jurisdictions in providing for the health and safety of their residents. Multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions.www.thenewsguard.com
Comments / 0