Pritzker Signs Law Extending FMLA for Education Support Staff

A new law makes it easier for educational support staff at schools to take time off under the Family & Medical Leave Act. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation today lowering the threshold of hours worked that must be met to be eligible for FMLA from 1,250 to 1,000 over the past year. Pritzker says it will help public education retain employees and give those employees time off to spend with their families when it’s needed: “For too long, we have asked our schools’ staff to provide exceptional care, supporting kids in school without giving them the grace and flexibility to care for themselves and their families.”