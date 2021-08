FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Millions of Americans are waiting to receive their child tax credit money, and the waiting is causing frustration for several Hoosiers. Earlier this year President Joe Biden passed the American Rescue Plan which allowed parents to receive their 2021 tax return early through the child tax credit. Parents with a child under the age of six would receive $3,600 for children and $3,000 per kid for children between six and 17 over the final six months of 2021 through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS.)