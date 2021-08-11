Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Bumble going strong as pandemic love endures Delta concerns

By Tiyashi Datta
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOtAD_0bOovLAi00

(Reuters) -Bumble Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates on Wednesday as the pandemic-era surge in paying subscribers helped the dating app owner shrug off challenges posed by the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Shares of Bumble jumped 3% in extended trading, as the Texas-based company also surpassed quarterly revenue estimates after total paying users rose 20% to 2.9 million.

Apps like Bumble and Tinder grew last year as people isolated by lockdowns turned to virtual dating to reinvent romance. Now, with the Delta variant threatening a nascent recovery in the economy, investors are once again weighing how dating apps will fare.

Bumble said it is confident about its performance for the rest of the year, as it continued to see positive trends across platforms, “even in some of the most affected markets.”

“When COVID accelerates and loneliness climbs, people turn to us for connections,” Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said on an earnings call.

Herd added that Bumble saw increased engagement and activity in India too, even as the Delta variant rages across the country.

The search for platonic relationships is also on the rise, encouraging companies such as Match Group’s Tinder and Bumble to double down on services that help users find and keep friends.

Data from research firm Apptopia showed that Bumble was downloaded about 2.05 million times in the United States during the second quarter, a rise of nearly 18% year-over-year.

Its second-quarter revenue rose 38% to $186.2 million, compared with Refinitiv IBES estimates of $178.7 million.

Bumble, which differentiates itself from competitors by requiring women to make the first move, said it expects current-quarter revenue between $195 million and $198 million, above expectations of $190.9 million.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Dating Services#Markets#Bumble Inc#Match Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Family RelationshipsMedscape News

Navigating a Family Vacation in the Delta Phase of a Pandemic

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading across the country at a frightening rate. The precipitous rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the country definitely triggers flashbacks to the early stages of the pandemic when many healthcare professionals abruptly canceled business travel or vacation plans. Still, after a year of restriction, quarantine, and non-stop use of Clorox wipes, my family is ready for a vacation.
Lifestyleroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean sees strong demand for cruises despite temporary Delta variant concerns

The road to recovery for Royal Caribbean Group has not been an easy one, but the company told Wall Street analysts today that it sees positive signs ahead. During the company's second quarter earnings call, cruise executives talked about many facets of the restart process, as well challenges they face getting there. Certainly there are many concerns in the market related to the Delta variant, but Royal Caribbean Group seemed confident these were short-term issues.
Cell PhonesElite Daily

How To Block Tinder Users So They Can't See Your Profile While Swiping

For a while after my ex and I broke up, I was paranoid about seeing his profile appear whenever I swiped on Tinder or Bumble. My fear was exacerbated by the fact that we met on Bumble, so there was no reason why he wouldn't go back on when he was single again. I never did see his profile (and he's dating someone now), but I still panicked every time I saw a guy who looked like him or who shared his name. I longed to know how to block someone on Tinder before matching with them, if only to spare me the paranoia of having my ex's face unexpectedly pop up on my screen when I was just trying to move TF on.
Relationship Advicenashvillegab.com

Where to meet single men in real life, men’s lifestyle

The introduction of dating applications has led to virtual meetings over the internet. Dating apps are a place where you find single men and women. However, the downside to these dating apps is that it is very hard to know the true identity of a person. It is hard to also determine if a person is single or not.
Cell Phonessiliconangle.com

Tinder is making ID Verification available to users globally

The Match Group-owned dating app Tinder announced today that its ID Verification feature will be available to all users around the world. Tinder didn’t specify exactly when this will happen, only that it will be in “coming quarters.” The feature has been available since 2019 in Japan, where it is the law, although in the interests of safety, it’s arguably something that should have come sooner for other users.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Bumble, and 1 Reason to Sell

Q2 earnings beat analysts' top-line estimates but missed on the bottom line with a net loss. Bumble raised its full-year revenue guidance, and its adjusted EBITDA growth still looks healthy. Bumble's growth rates and valuations are attractive, but the pandemic could still disrupt things. Bumble's (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock price rallied on...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InsideHook

Match Thinks It Can Stop People From Ghosting on Dating Apps

Ghosting is a time-honored online dating tradition as integral to the dating app experience as swiping, fish pics and tired bios about being “fluent in sarcasm.” On the off chance there’s anyone left on the internet who is somehow unfamiliar with the term, “ghosting” refers to abruptly cutting off contact with a romantic or potential romantic partner, rather than actually breaking up. Of course, we didn’t need dating apps to ghost people — back in the day, you just stopped answering someone’s calls or faxes or however people used to communicate pre-internet. But the advent of dating apps has made ghosting much easier and more prevalent, to the extent that you can even ghost people you’ve never met in real life by simply failing to keep up a conversation on a dating app.
Cell PhonesTelegraph

Tinder aims to stop ‘catfishing’ by verifying IDs

Tinder is to introduce ID verification technology in a bid to end “catfishing” and improve the safety of daters on its app. The matchmaking app, that popularised “swiping left and right” to pick potential partners, said on Monday it would add the option for users to verify their profiles using a drivers licence or passport.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Tinder’s ID verification feature will soon target catfishing globally

Tired of getting catfished on Tinder? Starting later this year, you’ll be able to focus on profiles with verified IDs regardless of your location, making it easier to filter out the people who may not be who they claim to be. Following its availability in Japan, Tinder has announced that its ID Verification feature will soon roll out to all of its users around the world.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Tinder will soon let you verify your profile with a government ID

Tinder is planning to introduce profile verification through government ID for users across the globe. This is a step towards reducing fake profiles and abuse on the platform. The feature will be voluntary to use — unless the country you live in mandates it — and it’ll roll out in the “coming quarters.” The company said that with ID verification it wants users to give “more confidence that their matches are authentic.”
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bumble's Stock Is Getting No Love

Bumble's growth rate may have peaked at the height of the pandemic. Despite a strong 12 months, the company is still not banking profits. Share price appreciation may elude investors who swipe right. It has been a disappointing year for holders of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock, with share prices down 29%...
Relationship AdvicePITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Erika Ettin: How to improve the world of dating apps

It’s no secret that men and women are different. I’ve been seeing that difference compounded in my clients when it comes to dating apps, like Tinder and Bumble. Men and women, regardless of orientation, use the apps in a very different manner from each other. Of course, this is a generalization, and there are exceptions to every rule. But I want to share some insights on the way people approach the dating apps, as I’ve learned from coaching clients for the last 10 years.
Relationship Advicewmar2news

Love in a pandemic: COVID-19's impact on relationships

“Ultimately, love conquers all,” Claire Bokal told Newsy. In 2019, Claire Bokal and her high school sweetheart of nearly a decade were ready to tie the knot. They set a date, May 2020. “I just remember no one was flying. No one was leaving their house. That was when we...
Financial ReportsLos Angeles Business Journal

Live Nation Reports Strong Earnings Despite Increasing Covid Concerns

Beverly Hills-based Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted strong second-quarter earnings as concertgoers returned in droves despite growing concerns about the delta variant. The live event promotion company on Aug. 3 reported operating income of $10 million after a loss of $432 million in the previous quarter. Event-related income jumped $650 million to $2.1 billion. Revenue rebounded to $575.9 million, up from $74.1 million in the same period last year.
Public HealthAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Delta variant is a concern to vaccinated people

I find I really need to respond to Ms. Hannah Blue regarding her letter to the editor on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, “U.S. values and vaccinations.”. While I am in total agreement that we need to fight for and hang on to our freedoms that are part of our citizenship in the U.S., I also feel strongly that freedom is something that comes with responsibility, not license — a responsibility to adhere to facts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy