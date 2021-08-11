Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

EBay misses quarterly revenue estimates

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Aug 11 (Reuters) - EBay Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as shoppers visited stores in person following the easing of coronavirus curbs.

The company’s revenue rose to $2.68 billion in the quarter ended June 30 from $2.34 billion a year earlier

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.00 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Nilanjana Basu and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refinitiv Ibes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Target Stock Slumps After Quarterly Earnings Beat, 2021 Outlook Boost

Target Corp. (TGT) - Get Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Wednesday, and boosted its full-year profit forecast, amid solid back-to-school demand and a return to in-store shopping. Target said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in July were pegged at $3.64 per share, a 7.7% increase from the...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Staffing 360 (STAF) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

STAF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share. This compares to loss of $3.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -34.21%. A...
Financial ReportsThe State

Home Depot: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $4.81 billion. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $4.53. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.43 per share.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Home Depot Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2

Investing.com - Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported on Tuesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Home Depot announced earnings per share of $4.53 on revenue of $41.12B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.42 on revenue of $40.48B. Home Depot shares are up 26%...
RetailWNCY

Home Depot tops quarterly same-store sales estimates

(Reuters) – Home Depot Inc beat estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, as a rise in revenue from builders and handymen getting back to housing projects helped offset some of the slowdown in demand from do-it-yourself customers. Same-store sales rose 4.5% in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, beating...
modernreaders.com

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.82 million.
Atlanta, GAFOXBusiness

Home Depot's US sales slow as DIY consumer demand wanes

Home Depot Inc on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for U.S. same-store sales for the first time in seven quarters, as the pandemic-driven surge in demand for do-it-yourself home-improvement products waned. The Atlanta, Georgia-based company's shares, which have gained more than 26% this year, fell 4.9% in pre-market trading. Home-improvement...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Cresco Labs Posts Strong Quarter: Revenue Jumps 17.7% To $210M Beating Estimates, Positive Adjusted EBITDA, Reaffirms Guidance

Multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) announced its second-quarter financial results on Friday with revenue of $210.0 million beating Seeking Alpha estimates of $195.29 million. The revenue grew 17.7% from the previous quarter, and 122.8% year-over-year. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights. Gross profit excluding fair value markup for...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Comments / 0

Community Policy