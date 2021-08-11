EBay misses quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 11 (Reuters) - EBay Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as shoppers visited stores in person following the easing of coronavirus curbs.

The company’s revenue rose to $2.68 billion in the quarter ended June 30 from $2.34 billion a year earlier

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.00 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Nilanjana Basu and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)