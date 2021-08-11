Mother, children injured after train hits minivan in Utah County

A woman and four children were injured after a Union Pacific train hit the family's minivan at a railroad crossing in Utah County Wednesday.

Mapleton City Fire Department

The accident occurred around 1:10 p.m. near Mapleton at 7124 South 2400 East just off Highway 89. Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County's Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was headed westbound when it was struck by the southbound train.

FOX 13

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the mother suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the accident. The four children, all under the age of 10, sustained minor injuries.

Utah County Sheriff's Office

"We're just really glad that this turned out, you hate to say when somebody's seriously injured that you're glad it turned out the way it did, but it really could have been so much worse than it ended up being," said Cannon.

FOX 13

The crossing is controlled by only a stop sign as no crossing gates or warning lights are present.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story.