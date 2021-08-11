Cancel
Utah County, UT

Mother, children injured after train hits minivan in Utah County

A woman and four children were injured after a Union Pacific train hit the family's minivan at a railroad crossing in Utah County Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 1:10 p.m. near Mapleton at 7124 South 2400 East just off Highway 89. Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County's Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was headed westbound when it was struck by the southbound train.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the mother suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the accident. The four children, all under the age of 10, sustained minor injuries.

"We're just really glad that this turned out, you hate to say when somebody's seriously injured that you're glad it turned out the way it did, but it really could have been so much worse than it ended up being," said Cannon.

The crossing is controlled by only a stop sign as no crossing gates or warning lights are present.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story.

Hang up on deputies calling for cash

Con artists come up with many ways to steal money from their targets, and the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office wants to alert the public about a recent scam; callers impersonating deputies demanding payments for missed court dates, warrants, or failure to report for jury duty.

