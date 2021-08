Good Morning Mission and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid 19 data dump. Case numbers in San Francisco have fallen over 40 average daily cases in three days as hospitalizations appear to be stabilizing (according to SFDPH data). Certainly good news, but as the UK has shown with Delta, what goes down, also goes up (though the recent rise in UK cases may have been a result of the reopening in mid-July). We also saw precipitate drops last fall, followed by precipitate increases, so hold on to your masks and keep to your rituals.