If baseball were a subjective sport, then the McDonald’s Fighting Squirrels may not be in the position that they currently find themselves in. The Fighting Squirrels entered the single-elimination portion of the 2021 Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, Ala. on Thursday having played sporadically throughout their four games of pool play. However, all it takes at this point is to win and on Thursday, the Fighting Squirrels found a way to do just that, as they beat Cape Cod, Mass. 5-3.