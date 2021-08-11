Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Which DB has frustrated Michigan WR Ronnie Bell most in fall camp?

By Isaiah Hole
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGWg9_0bOotoe500

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — You would expect that Ronnie Bell, Michigan’s best wide receiver yardage-wise the past two seasons, would say that the best defensive back he’s seen in fall camp of his senior year would be someone like cornerback Gemon Green or one of the safeties in former five-star Daxton Hill or mainstay Brad Hawkins. However, that expectation would be wrong.

With five practices now completed en route to the Sept. 4 season opener, it’s George Johnson — the high school quarterback-turned-wide receiver-turned-cornerback-and now maybe-safety — who is turning some heads. “George Johnson still looking — is he corner, is he safety? Still looking,” Harbaugh said at Big Ten media days about his position at the moment. And while he may be up for a few different roles, he has Bell rattled when he finds himself going up against him in practice.

“You never know what you’re gonna get out of George,” Bell said. “George is a very unpredictable and very good DB.

“His technique, how he plays the game, he doesn’t necessarily do it like the rest — he doesn’t play like the rest of them. So it’s either misleading or it’s — he can catch you off-guard because he’s unorthodox.”

Johnson has been on campus since arriving from Stuart (FL) Martin County in 2019 and now has had three position switches in that time. Apparently, now that he’s finding his footing in the secondary, it’s paying some dividends, his teammates say.

Of those teammates is fifth-year safety Brad Hawkins, who says he’s taken Johnson under his wing since he joined the defensive backs group.

“George is coming along,” Hawkins said. “He’s very aggressive. He’s a great player. He’s a great defensive back. He’s gonna also continue to learn — that’s somebody I took under my wing as an older guy. He’s somebody that’s growing every single day, getting better every single day and he’s going out there competing.”

As a recruit, Johnson was a three-star dual-threat quarterback, listed at 5-foot-11, 180-pounds. He’s now up an inch to 6-foot even and is listed at 186-pounds — down seven from his 2020 listing of 193.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hawkins
Person
Ronnie Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Db#Wr#Stuart Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLbardown.com

Tim Tebow's viral block sadly wasn't his worst of the night... it happened on THE NEXT PLAY

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville hasn’t exactly gone to plan, and unfortunately the proof is in the tape. The NFL journeyman was brought onto the Jags as a tight end over the offseason and he hasn’t exactly looked like he’s fit in so far. For starters, he laid down one of the single worst blocks the football world has ever seen in his preseason debut. Not sure what you were going for Tim but hey, you do you buddy.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
Football247Sports

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit: Inexperience at QB not what it used to be

The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released Monday afternoon, and the top of the rankings feature all the familiar faces. Defending national champion Alabama is No. 1, and the Crimson Tide are followed by Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, during an appearance Monday on...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
NFLOnward State

Projecting Penn State Football’s 2021 Starting Lineup: Defensive Front Seven

With exactly one month to go until Penn State football’s season opener against Wisconsin, several key position battles across the board have yet to be settled. Following an offseason consisting of three NFL Draft selections and two key transfers moving away from Brent Pry’s defensive front seven unit, the makeup of the retooled Nittany Lion defense will look vastly different in comparison to its status from a year ago.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: The most important rookie of the class has changed

When the Dallas Cowboys concluded their 10-man draft haul this past May there were a number of draft picks who could logically be deemed, “most important.” Their first pick in the draft has a chance to be an instant game-changer and All-Pro at the linebacker spot. After witnessing the entire Dallas Cowboys linebacker corps fall flat on their face in 2020, Micah Parsons could be seen as the most important rookie.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: These teams are most likely to beat OSU this year

The Ohio State football team does not lose often, but even for the Buckeyes, the possibility of defeat exists. So who on the 2021 schedule is most likely to pull off a win?. Ryan Day has run through two iterations of the Big Ten schedule and come out unscathed both times. His Buckeyes are favored to win each game on their schedule again in 2021, but that does not mean he will automatically go back to Indianapolis with another zero in the loss column. The games are played on the field as they say.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Ronnie Bell Names Michigan's Three Fastest Wide Receivers

There's no doubt that Michigan has some speed in the wide receiver room. Sophomore Roman Wilson was billed as a speedster coming out of high school as was fellow sophomore AJ Henning. Junior Mike Sainristil is extremely quick in and out of his breaks and has a ton of burst and junior Cornelius Johnson is a long strider but can really go. Obviously all of them can run, or else they wouldn't be playing receiver, but someone has to be the fastest. Senior Ronnie Bell listed his top three in the video above. The veteran pass catcher also explains what he really likes about quarterback Cade McNamara.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Have I underestimated this guy?

The Ohio State football team has many great players, including one I may have underestimated. I need to begin this article by issuing an apology to Ohio State true freshman running back Evan Pryor. I may have greatly underestimated him. Don’t misunderstand, I did not underestimate his talent. He’s an...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Which SEC program has the most players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame held a double induction ceremony this weekend, enshrining the Class of 2020/Centennial Class on Saturday and the Class of 2021 on Sunday night in Canton, Ohio. Fifteen players were enshrined on Saturday, including 10 from the senior category – that is, their careers ended...
NFL247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit identifies college QBs that could build NFL draft buzz in 2022

With the 2021 college football season right around the corner, all eyes will be on the quarterback class ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. During a recent episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast, college football expert Kirk Herbstreit identified four quarterbacks who really have a chance to have a breakout season.
Michigan StateMLive.com

Watch Michigan State football’s first practice of fall camp

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football is officially back. The Spartans had their first practice of fall camp on Thursday morning in East Lansing under second-year coach Mel Tucker. About 15 minutes over three periods of practice were open to the media to watch. Check out the video below to...
NFLinsidepacksports.com

FALL CAMP HIGHLIGHTS: WR vs. DB 1-on-1s

We begin our NC State fall camp highlights with footage of the wide receivers and defensive backs competing in 1-on-1's. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy