Theatre One Productions is back on Sept 17,18 at 7:30pm and Sunday the 19, at 2pm at the Alley theatre 133 Center St in Middleboro, with our Slice of Life New Works Festival, supported in part by the Middleboro Cultural Council and Lakeville Arts Council. Here is the list of Playwrights and their10 min plays that will be performed. CLOSING DOORS by John Minigan. THE LIST by Johnathan Markella. LOCKER ROOM TALK by John J. King. CHOICES by James McLindon. THE WAITER by Margie Semilof. FRANK AND RACHEL by Nancy Temple. THE LIAC TICKET by C. J. Ehrlich. OF MUPPETTS AND VAMPIRES by Bill Jenkins. LET'S PLAY CLUE by Debbie Wiess. HEAVEN TO BETSY by Steven Bruce Myerson. Please come and support these talented playwrights and vote for this season's winning play and the playwright who'll receive The Richard Pacheco Playwriting Award of $100. All tickets $20 cash only at the door, No reservations and for the safety of all one must show proof of being vaccinated or tested, negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or negative COVID-19 antigen “rapid” test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time Remember there is no theatre without Playwrights.