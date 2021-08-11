Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bengals roster moves and injury updates ahead of first preseason game

By Chris Roling
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNr59_0bOotVpA00

The Cincinnati Bengals keep getting incrementally healthier as the team heads for its Saturday preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tuesday, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi finally got in the mix after rehabbing a nagging injury and immediately wreaked havoc on the offense.

Wednesday, defensive end Trey Hendrickson got back for the defense too after impressing during his camp debut and generally looking like the answer the defense needs along the line.

Elsewhere, offensive tackle Fred Johnson returned on Wednesday but didn’t put in a ton of work. His injury, plus a brief injury suffered by Riley Reiff, were why rookie tackle D’Ante Smith got thrown to the wolves earlier in camp. If Johnson can’t get back and contribute, the swing-tackle backup job could go to somebody else.

While not the biggest of roster moves, Ogunjobi getting activated and other guys returning to health is the sort of slow progress that means the unit will have a chance to mesh well in practices and preseason games before getting really tested in Week 1.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Preseason Games#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLWKRC

Former Taft High standout, Bengals player dies at 73

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati native and former Cincinnati Bengals player Cornelius "Neal" Craig has died at the age of 73. Craig was raised in the West End and South Cumminsville. He graduated from Taft High School where he was later inducted into the Taft High School Athletics Hall of Fame.
NFLCBS Sports

Joe Burrow is struggling in training camp and one Bengals receiver has a theory why

When the Cincinnati Bengals kicked off training camp this year, the expectation was that the offense would look explosive from Day 1. With Joe Burrow surrounded by offensive weapons like Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, it seemed like the Bengals would be in a position to move the ball at will against what was supposed to be an overmatched defense. However, that hasn't been the case so far.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Frustrated By Struggles at Camp

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Seeks Rhythm Following Knee Injury. After the serious knee injury that ended his rookie season, Joe Burrow is still working to find his comfort level. Burrow hasn't regained the rhythm he had prior to his injury, and he has not been pleased with his performance during...
NFLbucsnation.com

Buccaneers waive three players following loss to Bengals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their roster moves on Sunday afternoon, waiving three players. Tight end De’Quan Hampton, wide receiver Josh Pearson, and cornerback Cameron Kinley. Kinley, of course was the player that missed rookie mini-camp and OTA’s while he awaited the Navy to overturn their decision to not grant...
NFLPewter Report

Preseason Game 1 Snap Count Analysis: Bucs vs. Bengals

Each week I’ll be taking a closer look at the snap count distribution for the Bucs offense and defense, assessing what we can learn from who played the most and who played the least on Sunday. Here’s a look at which Buccaneers played the most and the least in the...
NFLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady survives, but Bucs lose to Bengals

TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question...
NFLchatsports.com

How the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line changed its mindset for the 2021 NFL season

For the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line, the mission is simple: Protect everyone at all costs. And while it sounds cliché, much of the team’s success this season will rely upon their ability to do it a high level. Not only did the team surrender 48 sacks last season, tied for fifth-most in the NFL, the season-ending knee injury to Joe Burrow has the unit taking this task even more personal. Burrow was sacked 32 times in the 10 games in which he played during his rookie season.
NFLCincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Bucs pregame and Saturday NFL preseason games

A full day of NFL preseason football is on deck today. That includes the Cincinnati Bengals beginning preseason play against the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here’s a look at what’s on the slate:. Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network. Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings,...
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Bengals vs Buccaneers: What to Watch for in Preseason Game No. 1

CINCINNATI — The Bengals kickoff the preseason in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers on Saturday night. After an offseason full of roster changes, Cincinnati gets to face the defending champs. Guys like Joe Burrow, Trey Hopkins and Larry Ogunjobi won't play, but there will still be plenty of interesting matchups.
NFL247Sports

Joseph Ossai injury update: Bengals monitoring Cincinnati rookie LB's status after impressive preseason debut

The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 19-14 victory in Saturday’s preseason matchup and saw some stellar play out of one of their lesser-known draft selections. The Bengals’ third-round pick, defensive end Joseph Ossai impressed in his debut, producing five pressures in 22 snaps, which was the best of all rookies through opening weekend, according to Pro Football Focus.
NFLWKRC

Bengals waive 3, including pair of receivers

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Monday waived wide receivers Reece Horn and Riley Lees, as well as tight end Pro Wells. Lees and Wells are both rookies, and signed as college free agents with the Bengals in May. Horn, a first-year player, had signed with the Bengals as a free agent on July 26.

Comments / 0

Community Policy