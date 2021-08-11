Barrios tops half marathon time trial

The 45th annual Beach to Bay Relay Marathon has been postponed until May 21, 2022, due to COVID-19. "Due to the rapid resurgence of Covid 19 the Beach to Bay Committee along with the City of Corpus Christi feel that an October race is now not feasible, therefore we will be moving the date to its normally scheduled date of Saturday, May 21, 2022," says the website. "We are sorry for the inconvenience but feel it is the safest for everyone."