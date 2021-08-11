Cancel
World

Barrios tops half marathon time trial

By Mark Rabago
Saipan Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay-ar Equia Barrios topped Run Saipan’s half marathon time trial from Hyatt Regency Saipan in Garapan to Pacific Islands Club in San Antonio and back last Saturday. The 38-year-old long-distance runner finished the 21-kilometer course in 1:52:38.72. Coming in second is Jalen Lucido at 2:09:10, while third place and the first woman to cross the finish line is Rosemarie Chisato 2:18:36.7. Three other runners took part in the long course: Ann Bang (2:52:47.1); Moji Kamote (3:16:32); and Simon Necesito (3:16:32).

