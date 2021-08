Roseburg Police cited a woman following an alleged hit and run incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 12:45 p.m. an employee at Fred Meyer said they witnessed a vehicle driven by a 72-year old woman, hit another vehicle as she backed out of her parking space. The report said the employee tried to stop the driver, but she shook her head no at him, and drove around him. There was visible damage to the passenger side taillight of the vehicle hit, and remnants of the suspect driver’s taillight on the ground, according to the report.