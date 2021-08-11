Cancel
'Jeopardy!' tried to please everyone and wound up pleasing no one

By Brandon Yu
Cover picture for the articleIt was always going to be this way, wasn’t it? Amid a wave of backlash and controversy following reports that Mike Richards, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, was a frontrunner to succeed Alex Trebek, the man with a disconcerting professional past has officially been named the new host of the long-running game show. Through it all, it seems that Richards was still able to given himself the job — or at least, half the job. In a bizarre turn, the show, which has long been defined by one face and one host, will now suddenly have two hosts: Richards will share the hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik, who will take on primetime slots and an upcoming collegiate spinoff series.

