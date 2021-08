Regarding the letter in The Times about global warming, there are a few facts that I would like to point out. Many scientists, including climatologists, reject the assumption that the human production of greenhouse gases is damaging Earth’s climate. In fact, tens of thousands of them even signed a petition that said just that. It was also debunked during the 2010 climate-gate scandal. Even the IPCC was forced to admit in 2013 that there has been no significant warming since 1998.