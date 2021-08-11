Cancel
Lyon County, IA

Two Registered Sex Offenders Arrested On Lyon County Warrants

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock Rapids, Iowa — Two registered sex offenders were transported to the Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids Monday after being arrested on felony warrants. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested 28-year-old Nathaniel May of George, on two active Lyon County warrants. The first warrant carried a bond of $10,000 cash or surety and was for Sex Offender Registration Violation-2nd Offense, and Sex Offender Providing False Information-2nd Offense, both Class D felonies. The second warrant was for Parole Violation. May was lodged in the Lyon County Jail.

