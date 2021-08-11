Pinpoint Weather: Heat and humidity remain, along with the daily chance for strong storms

Happy Wednesday! We are still in summer, and it will certainly feel like it today. We are waking up to a warm and sunny morning across the Valley. Temperatures are into the upper 60s and low 70s to start off your Wednesday, and that sunshine will warm things up quickly today. Temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 80s and low 90s by lunchtime as we will have a south wind pull up more humidity as well. With the high heat and humidity, we will have feels like temperatures into the upper 90s in many spots this afternoon. By the afternoon we will see more scattered showers and storms develop, and some of these could bring some substantial rainfall. Where storms do develop, we expect to see heavy downpours and gusty winds. Rainfall totals could be a robust one to two inches for some localized areas, which may lead to some flash flooding. The best threat for this is west of I-65.